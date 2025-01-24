Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 01/23/2025
Watch the Game Highlights from Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 01/23/2025
After commissioner Adam Silver talked about the possibility of an NBA Europe league on Thursday, Wemby shined with 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and five blocks in a Spurs rout.
Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald preview Championship Week of the 2025 NFL Playoffs, diving deep into Commanders vs. Eagles and Bills vs. Chiefs. They also preview the Shrine Bowl and take a look into the mailbag.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the 2025 college football season, projecting who will be the best teams in the country.
Coaches are barred from talking about recruits until they've officially signed.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Ichiro joined Derek Jeter as the only Hall of Famers who fell one vote shy of being unanimous selections.
Andy Behrens offers a way-too-early look at plausible draft trends for next fantasy football season.
Our fantasy baseball analysts reveal their 3B draft rankings for 2025.
San Antonio has a golden opportunity, thanks to Victor Wembanyama and a CBA quirk.
It's been 10 years since Tom Brady was accused of deflating footballs, a controversy that is one of the wilder and weirder stories in NFL lore.
The league will play nearly all of its 190 games on weekends, and mostly in unique broadcast windows.
“Sometimes when you use your head, it doesn’t quite work out."
The Buckeyes' win over Notre Dame peaked at more than 26 million viewers on Monday night.
Ten players fell off the ballot for 2026, but three players received significant bumps in support from BBWAA voters.
Mahomes downplayed complaints that the Chiefs are getting favorable treatment from officials.
Dan Hurley screamed out that he was the "best coach in the f***ing sport" after a referee turned his back to him on Tuesday night.
Butler won't play on Miami's upcoming road trip.
Who should represent the West in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
The Spurs superstar understands the responsibilities and immense spotlight he's under, yet still makes it a priority to take his team to dinner.