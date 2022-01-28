Orlando Fire explains how to safely warm up during Florida cold front
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6
NEW YORK — The NHL has concluded its investigation of Evander Kane and found that there was insufficient evidence that he lied about his COVID-19 status when travelling during the holiday period. The independent investigation was conducted by law firm Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler. Their report says there was not enough evidence to find that Kane "knowingly made misrepresentations regarding his COVID-19 status or test results" when travelling. As a result, the NHL said it won't pursue any more
ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t
Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,
BEIJING (AP) — From the deadly crushing of Beijing’s 1989 pro-democracy protests to the suppression of Hong Kong’s opposition four decades later, China’s Communist Party has demonstrated a determination and ability to stay in power that is seemingly impervious to Western criticism and sanctions. As Beijing prepares to hold the Winter Olympics opening next week, China's president and party leader Xi Jinping appears firmly in control. The party has made political stability paramount and says that
Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan discusses telling OG Anunoby to stop fouling all the time and reflects on the impact Kobe Bryant had on his career.
Canada did exactly what was expected and dispatched Honduras 2-0 in San Pedro Sula in their World Cup qualifying match.
The Arizona Coyotes may need to aggressively lean on NHL revenue sharing over the next few seasons with a move to a 5,000-seat arena.
Canada looks to keep rolling when it takes on Honduras in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday.
The ECHL has suspended former Jacksonville Icemen forward Jacob Panetta for the remainder of the season for a "racial gesture" directed toward South Carolina Stingrays defenceman Jordan Subban in a game on Saturday. The suspension amounts to 38 games. The league said in a statement that Panetta can apply for reinstatement after March 17 pending successful completion of an education program conducted in conjunction with the NHL Player Inclusion Committee. Panetta made the gesture toward Subban, w
Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers advanced a Republican-backed bill Thursday that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in K-12 school sports that match their gender identity, despite mounting opposition from activists that it’s unconstitutional, sexist and bigoted. The bill would prohibit students who were born male but identify as female from participating in a sport or on an athletic team that is designated for women or girls. But it wouldn’t prevent students who identi
Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Like her brother, Annika Malacinski dreams of going to the Olympics in Nordic combined. As wintry weather settled in at the Olympic Jumping Complex and Mount Van Hoevenberg last fall, she and Niklas trained together in this tiny town that hosted the 1980 and 1932 Winter Olympics. The siblings fearlessly took flight off a ski jump and relentlessly pushed themselves on paved paths in roller skis alongside other Olympic hopefuls. Through it all, 20-year-old Annika knew she
Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu
HAMILTON — Saying he "will always bleed black and gold," star receiver Brandon Banks is leaving the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after eight seasons with the CFL club. Banks set several special-teams franchise records and racked up accolades over his time with the Ticats. He was named the CFL's outstanding player in 2019 and its top special-teams player in 2015. He was a league all-star four times (2014, '15, '18, '19), a divisional all-star six times and was part of four Grey Cup finalists. Neither Bank
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic
Toronto Raptors center Precious Achiuwa was the big acquisition in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat. The 22-year-old has shown flashes of promise and moments of confusion. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Toronto Raptors coverage.
TORONTO — A four-part documentary series about 1972's legendary Canada-USSR hockey battle is bound for CBC. Producers say "Summit 72" — the series' working title — presents "the definitive story" of the legendary eight-game Summit Series, which marks its 50th anniversary this September. Each hour-long episode will examine the legacy of the Cold War-era faceoff, a nail-biter between cocky Canadian stars caught by surprise by their well-conditioned Soviet Union rivals. The docuseries is set to pre
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Joe Pavelski had two goals and two assists, and the Dallas Stars extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. Roope Hintz scored for the fourth straight game and rookie Jacob Peterson got his eighth goal as Dallas swept its four-game road trip. Braden Holtby made 36 saves to improve his career mark against New Jersey to 18-4-3. Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa added an empty-net goal at 17:35 of the third period aft