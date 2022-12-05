Orlando city leaders to vote on ordinance that will redefine bars, restaurants, nightclubs
WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo
Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.
BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis
Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m
Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.
LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe
CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)
NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin
WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine had an inkling he might have a good game in his return from an ankle injury. He was right. Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. "I can kind of feel it during the morning skate if I'm feeling good or not and I felt like I was going pretty good this morning," Laine said. "So I had good thought(s) for tonight and I feel like right off the start our line was playing good hockey
Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o
Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.
MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate
The Flames goalie hit another low in Thursday's loss to the Canadiens.
CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice, Adam Ruzicka had a goal and two assists and the Calgary Flames defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Saturday. Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (11-10-3) while Mikael Backlund chipped in with three assists. Conor Sheary and John Carlson replied for Washington (10-12-4), which has only won one of its last nine road games (1-5-3). With Jacob Markstrom struggling, Dan Vladar made his fourth start in the last six
Defender Alistair Johnston, one of Canada's standout players at the 2022 World Cup, is headed to Scotland's Glasgow Celtic. CF Montreal confirmed the transfer Saturday, saying it will take effect Jan. 1 — the start of the January transfer window. Celtic said Johnston has signed a five-year contract and will meet up with the team next weekend when it returns from training camp in Portugal. While Celtic and Montreal did not detail the transfer price, Glasgow's Daily Record reported the deal is wor
In this week's 10 insights and observations, we look at the goaltending dip, breakout seasons and an extremely early playoff picture.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail
NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Tkachuk skated in
TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Toronto Raptors bounced back from a pair of ugly losses with a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 assists as the Raptors (12-11) sent the Magic — the league's worst team at 5-19 — to their eighth consecutive loss. Scottie Barnes had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet had 13 points and seven assists. Former Raptor Terrence Ross and Bol Bol scored 18 points ap