Orlando city leaders to vote on ordinance that will redefine bars, restaurants, nightclubs

The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine had an inkling he might have a good game in his return from an ankle injury. He was right. Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. "I can kind of feel it during the morning skate if I'm feeling good or not and I felt like I was going pretty good this morning," Laine said. "So I had good thought(s) for tonight and I feel like right off the start our line was playing good hockey