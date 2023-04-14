Orlando Chihuahua crowned World's Smallest Dog

Storyful

Authorities in Prince George’s County, Maryland, reunited a stolen dog with its relieved owners on Tuesday, April 11, which coincided with National Pet Day.Footage posted to Twitter shows the Boston terrier, named Gianni, reunited with her owners on Tuesday. “It was a long three weeks,” one owner said.According to local reports, thieves stole the dog while it waited inside the owner’s car at a gas station in Landover Hills on March 23.The following day, authorities said the Land Rover was recovered but the dog was not.Gianni’s owners explained that their second dog, Nina, was also in the car at the time of the incident but was found shortly after by a Good Samaritan in Fairmont Hills, WJLA reported.Police said they found Gianni in the yard of an Oxon Hill home on Tuesday, after tips from the public and officers patrolling the area worked with detectives on the missing dog’s case, the report said. Credit: PGCPD via Storyful