Orlando to bid for 2027 NBA All-Star Game

The Canadian Press

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Jason Day won his first PGA Tour event in five years Sunday, shooting 9-under 62 for a one-shot victory over Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Day, winless in 105 starts since the 2018 Wells Fargo, took his first outright lead when he broke a tie at 20 under with hometown favourite Scottie Scheffler with a chip-in for birdie at the par-4 12th. It was the second-toughest hole of the week after being converted from a par-5 from the first two years the N