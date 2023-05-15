Orlando to bid for 2027 NBA All-Star Game
Orlando to bid for 2027 NBA All-Star Game
Orlando to bid for 2027 NBA All-Star Game
Morant appears to have made a familiar mistake.
An image of a white woman flipping Edmonton Oilers player Evander Kane the bird from behind the protective glass of a hockey rink went viral on May 7. It sparked the creation of a meme dubbed “Kane vs. Karen” by a social media user on Reddit. “Karen” has become a popular term used to identify white women who weaponize their whiteness to either shift attention away from their racist behaviour or insight racial violence.
If Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe is let go after another premature playoff exit, who would be the best option to replace him?
The pair are vying for favouritism ahead of the US PGA Championship at Oak Hill.
Monty Williams once led the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals. He won't get another chance to take them back.
Andrew Richardson – the British coach who steered Emma Raducanu to the US Open title – has revealed that he was let go via a brief phone call from Raducanu's agent a couple of weeks later.
The tragic death of 21-year-old Shalie Lipp hit UFC president Dana White hard when he learned that she'd been writing about him in her journal.
Marozsan, ranked 135, produced the performance of his life to win 6-3 7-6 (4).
Michael Bisping doesn't want to hear anyone talking trash about Anthony Smith after UFC on ABC 4.
Matt Brown responds to Conor McGregor's interest in breaking his record.
EDMONTON — A lone Vegas Golden Knights fan could be heard as Edmonton's Rogers Place descended into silence Sunday. “Skinn-errrr, Skinn-errrr,” was the one-man chant. Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner was the target from somewhere in the upper bowl. Perhaps it was a disgruntled Oilers fan. Skinner was replaced by Jack Campbell before the third period of Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights. Vegas took the best-of-seven playoff series four games to two to advance to the Western Confere
Dustin Johnson overcame a triple bogey Sunday by making birdie on the 18th hole to join a playoff and another birdie on the 18th to win LIV Golf Tulsa for his first win this year. The victory was Johnson's second since he joined LIV Golf a year ago. This one required some clutch shots on the closing hole at rain-soaked Cedar Ridge for Johnson to take down British Open champion Cameron Smith and Branden Grace.
McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Jason Day won his first PGA Tour event in five years Sunday, shooting 9-under 62 for a one-shot victory over Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Day, winless in 105 starts since the 2018 Wells Fargo, took his first outright lead when he broke a tie at 20 under with hometown favourite Scottie Scheffler with a chip-in for birdie at the par-4 12th. It was the second-toughest hole of the week after being converted from a par-5 from the first two years the N
Video allegedly showing the Memphis Grizzlies guard holding a gun in a car went viral over the weekend
As competitors jockeyed to get an edge over their rivals in the final hours before the Monday bidding deadline — all for the crown jewel of owning the Ottawa Senators — the team's original owner says the race has blown wide open. Bruce Firestone, whose group bought the Sens 33 years ago as an expansion franchise for $50 million, guessed last week that the team would end up selling for $1.1 billion. News then broke that a bid connected to actor Ryan Reynolds reportedly fell through, upending pred
NBA scout assesses Miami Heat players
EDMONTON — The Vegas Golden Knights advanced into familiar territory and also eliminated the Edmonton Oilers from Stanley Cup contention with a 5-2 win Sunday. Vegas took the best-of-seven Pacific Division final four games to two and closed it out on the road at Rogers Place. Jonathan Marchessault's natural hat trick in the second period propelled the Golden Knights to the final four of the NHL playoffs for the fourth time in their six-year history. "We're only halfway done to our goal here," Ma
Rick Hendrick sees the enormous talent in Ross Chastain. The veteran team owner also sees Chastain's sometimes reckless style that leaves damaged cars and angry competitors in his wake. Chastain's late crash off a restart took himself and Hendrick star driver Kyle Larson out of contention as they were racing for the lead at Darlington over the weekend.
Leicester City have scrapped their end-of-season awards dinner with the club facing relegation to the Championship.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don reveals his top waiver wire suggestions for the start of Week 7, headlined by another touted prospect getting the call-up.