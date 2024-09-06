Orlando Arcia's sliding stop
Orlando Arcia makes a sliding stop on George Springer's grounder, then spins and throws to first in time for the first out of the game
Gavin Stone, Clayton Kershaw, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and many more are hurt right now.
Two TDs in three touches is a strong start for Worthy, but there’s so much room for the rookie to get better, which should be terrifying for the rest of the AFC.
Woodhall earned his first Paralympic gold and ran to celebrate with wife — and fellow member of Team USA — Tara Davis-Woodhall.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Mets being the hottest team in baseball, Matt Chapman’s extension with the Giants, Emmanuel Clase being elite and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Sabalenka made the finals at the US Open last year and has won the last two Australian Open singles titles
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down the biggest takeaways fantasy managers should note from the NFL season kickoff game between the Ravens and Chiefs.
Chase said that he is open to playing this season if a new deal does not get done.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon returns with his Binge, Stream and Skip column for Week 1, outlining which games will have the biggest impacts on our teams.
If Brady wants to level up behind the mic, he’ll need to be more than just a famous former quarterback.
The Eagles and Packers will play a historic game in Brazil. There are always severe overreactions to Week 1, and given how the Packers and Eagles seasons flipped last season, both fan bases will spend all weekend overanalyzing whatever happens Friday.
Colorado beat FCS school North Dakota State 31-26 in Week 1.
Corinthians forbids green to be worn in their stadium as that is the color of their rivals, Palmeiras.
Jackson’s performance suggested that he’s still being counted on to be Superman at a time when the offense is supposed to be protecting him with more balance. We'll see if it was a Week 1 anomaly.
The San Diego Padres lost a game to the Detroit Tigers on Thursday in which they were one out and one strike away from winning a game that could be crucial in a playoff race.
The Ravens-Chiefs NFL opener got testy.
The NFL is cracking down on illegal formations in 2024. The Baltimore Ravens learned the hard way Thursday night.
The Chiefs needed a timeout, and shouldn't have gotten one.
Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to finally talk about some real life NFL football games.
A bullet entered Pearsall's chest and exited his back, but missed his vital organs.
Can Jessica Pegula finish her run with an upset of Aryna Sabalenka to win the US Open?