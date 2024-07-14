Orlando Arcia's outstanding play
Orlando Arcia backhands and makes an off-balance throw to first base, recording the second out in the bottom of the 2nd inning
Hinds is hitting .524/.565/1.476 through his first six MLB games.
Angel Reese's WNBA record streak of consecutive double-doubles ends at 15 in the Chicago Sky's 81–67 loss to the New York Liberty.
If Diana Taurasi can't return from injury this week, Clark is the logical next woman up for Team USA.
Krejčíková staved off Paolini's comeback, winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 and capturing her first Grand Slam title since 2021.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde sparked the brawl.
Basketball legend Jerry West was a regular presence at the NBA Summer League. The league honored him by holding his regular courtside seat.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes made a convincing case to start the MLB All-Star Game for the National League with his latest outing.
The last White Sox pitcher to throw one was a fellow named Sloppy Thurston.
Minnesota Twins utilityman Willi Castro has played at least 20 games at five positions this season.
"This is inexcusable."
In today's edition: Candidates to replace Gregg Berhalter, England and Colombia advance, MLB draft preview, and more.
A Uruguay player said the brawl was caused by Colombia fans harassing the team's families.
A guard slipped and fell into Álvaro Morata’s legs while chasing after a fan on the field Tuesday after Spain’s semifinals win over France.
Pitcher Clayton Kershaw is expected to make a rehab start, moving him closer to returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Yamal broke a record that had stood for 20 years.
With July 4th in the rear view mirror, fantasy football season is just around the corner. The pod is back from vacation with Matt Harmon and Yahoo Sports Frank Schwab continuing our summer 'Flip the Script' series. In the latest installment, the two try to identify this year's Cincinnati Bengals: A Super Bowl contender that crumbles for one reason or another.
The battle between the NWSL's top two teams didn't disappoint.
Saturday's fights were a case study in boxing's dual reality where ex-MMA stars delivered an action-packed sideshow while the so-called future of the sport had fans leaving early for the exits.
Gipson, 33, is a free agent.
Dan Hurley chose UConn over the NBA, and UConn is rewarding him handsomely.