Orionid Meteor Spotted Over Night Sky in Ann Arbor, Michigan

The annual Orionid meteor shower was expected to reach its peak on the night of October 20-21, with skywatchers already reporting fireballs across the Midwest on the night of October 19-20.

This footage filmed by Twitter user @Dizzard, who said it was taken in Ann Arbor, Michigan, shows a bright rock trailing through the night sky.

The Orionid shower occurs every year in October and November when the earth passes through a stream of dust from Halley’s Comet, according to Space.com.

October’s full moon, named the Hunter’s Moon, is also set to rise on Wednesday night and potentially reduce the visibility of meteors, according to reports. Credit: @Dizzard via Storyful