Orioles vs. Yankees Highlights
Cedric Mullins and the Orioles defeat Giancarlo Stanton and Yankees, 7-6
Cedric Mullins and the Orioles defeat Giancarlo Stanton and Yankees, 7-6
Aaron Judge avoided a fractured hand after he was hit by a fastball on Tuesday.
Two runners have been called out for interference on an infield fly in the past week.
He wasn't perfect, but there was a lot to like about Cole's 2024 debut after he missed the start of the season with an elbow injury.
Only one non-SEC team has made the College World Series championship in the past four seasons: Oklahoma, which is about to join the SEC.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap game 5 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Boston Celtics win their 18th NBA championship with Jaylen Brown winning Finals MVP.
McIlory congratulated U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and vowed resilience after a Sunday collapse at Pinehurst.
Anthony Rizzo went down hard after colliding with Red Sox reliever Brennan Bernardino on Sunday.
Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy battled all the way to the 72nd hole for the U.S. Open championship.
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
Last year's Aces went 34-6. This year's group is 6-6.
The Red Sox traded Verdugo to the Yankees last offseason.
Holliday's card was a previously unannounced addition to the latest Topps set.
In today's edition: Scheffler's fame catches up to his game, the Mavs are in trouble, tasers in the outfield, ranking MLB's City Connect jerseys, and more.
Team USA is down, but not out.
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole made his second rehab start for Double-A Somerset, throwing 57 pitches in 4 2/3 innings.
Skenes and Miles Mikolas were locked in a pitchers duel at Busch Stadium. The Pirates prevailed, 2-1.
How do we feel about all 30 MLB teams now, compared to what we expected at the start of the season?
Carlos Alcaraz has won his third Grand Slam trophy.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will face Germany's Alexander Zverev on the clay court for the 2024 French Open men's title on Sunday morning
Cristian Javier and José Urquidy both underwent Tommy John surgery this week.