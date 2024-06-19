Orioles vs. Yankees Highlights
Nestor Cortes and the Yankees defeat Anthony Santander and the Orioles, 4-2
Aaron Judge avoided a fractured hand after he was hit by a fastball on Tuesday.
We continue our summer 'Flip The Script' series by looking at who could be this year's Houston Texans. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to look back at what made CJ Stroud, Nico Collins and Tank Dell so special in 2023 and allowed them to catapult from worst to first. The two look at the last place teams from last year and try to identify which can go worst to first and potentially provide a league winning fantasy combo at QB and WR.
In today's edition: Celtics win 18th title, MLB Awards races, Euro 2024 in photos, the NASCAR-ification of college sports, and more.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap game 5 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Boston Celtics win their 18th NBA championship with Jaylen Brown winning Finals MVP.
Anthony Rizzo went down hard after colliding with Red Sox reliever Brennan Bernardino on Sunday.
The Celtics are NBA champions for the first time since 2008.
McIlory congratulated U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and vowed resilience after a Sunday collapse at Pinehurst.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy battled all the way to the 72nd hole for the U.S. Open championship.
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
Cole has 19 strikeouts and zero walks in 12 1/3 innings over three rehab starts.
The Red Sox traded Verdugo to the Yankees last offseason.
Bryson DeChambeau, suddenly the man of the people, holds a three-stroke lead heading into the final round of the 124th U.S. Open.
Day 2 of the 2024 College World Series ended at 1:13 a.m. local time.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis “Ice” Young recap game 4 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Dallas Mavericks crush the Celtics to send the series back to Boston.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
NBA guard Cameron Payne was arrested on Friday morning in Scottsdale, Arizona for providing a false report to police and not giving his name. He was booked but released from jail shortly thereafter.
Scottie Scheffler entered the 124th U.S. Open as the overwhelming favorite.
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole made his second rehab start for Double-A Somerset, throwing 57 pitches in 4 2/3 innings.
Skenes and Miles Mikolas were locked in a pitchers duel at Busch Stadium. The Pirates prevailed, 2-1.