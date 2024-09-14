Orioles vs. Tigers Highlights
Brant Hurter and the Tigers defeat Gunnar Henderson and the Orioles, 1-0.
Beau Brieske, Brant Hurter, Brenan Hanifee and Tyler Holton were one out away from history.
Tiger Woods announced on social media that he underwent surgery on his back to relieve nerve impingement.
Bronny James' debut Summer League jersey sold for $38,400 at an auction, while No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher's jersey fetched $3,360.
Payton Thorne threw four interceptions in the Tigers' Week 2 loss to Cal.
Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson take us into the ‘QB Room” for Week 1. But first, the two discuss Tua Tagovailoa, who walked off the field vs. the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night after suffering another concussion.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some pickup suggestions to finish off Week 23.
Brown injured the shoulder during the Chiefs' first preseason game in August.
Messi suffered an ankle injury while playing for Argentina during the Copa América final in July.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts highlights six fringe starters who could deliver in Week 2 — or ruin everything.
Norris is 62 points back of Verstappen and would be even closer if he didn't have to move over for Oscar Piastri in Hungary.
The Dodgers star has a new career high in homers.
The car dealer that sponsors the halftime contest initially said Zach Spangler's kick came 0.005 seconds too late.
The Falcons' offensive approach had everyone talking, and not in a good way.
Week 1 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 2. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 2 to maximize your fantasy lineups. The two use data to find clarity for the WR groups in Buffalo, Kansas City and Chicago. They also discuss how the Rams WR target share will change with the latest Puka Nacua injury. Vetri ends the show by sharing 3 trades you should look to make this week if you want to buy low but make a big splash.
Biden added a pair of No. 46 jerseys to his wardrobe on Tuesday.
Sunday's 1-catch, four-yard debut for Harrison landed with a thud after he was touted as a can't-miss prospect. Now it's up to the Cardinals to adjust.
Christian and Alexis react to the the USMNT’s newest head coach. They chat about what hiring Mauricio Pochettino means for the direction of the US soccer federation and what this hiring brings to the table. Later, they both reveal what aspect of the hire they’re most excited about and why this is an encouraing step for the USMNT.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 2 PPR rankings for fantasy football.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 2 tight end rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 2 PPR running back rankings.