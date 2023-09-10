Orioles vs. Red Sox Highlights

Here’s what went wrong for the Royals in a loss to the Blue Jays, plus an injury update on Austin Cox.
TORONTO — In a change from last year, the Toronto Blue Jays' radio rights-holder will not resume in-person broadcasts of road games as the team enters the playoff stretch drive. The decision was confirmed by a Sportsnet spokesperson via email. The network used remote coverage in 2022 before shifting back to traditional in-person road broadcasts for most of the second half of last season. In 2023, radio broadcasters went back to a pandemic-style setup of calling road games while watching the acti
TORONTO — Bo Bichette is back in the Toronto Blue Jays lineup, but they'll be without catcher Danny Jansen for the rest of the regular season. Bichette was reinstated from the Blue Jays' 10-day injured list and slotted back in at shortstop for tonight's game against the visiting Kansas City Royals. The all-star has been out since Aug. 27 with a strained right quadriceps. Jansen had surgery on his fractured right middle finger on Thursday and Toronto manager John Schneider says he'll be out until
BERLIN (AP) — Germany pulled off the biggest upset of its basketball existence, and hardly anyone back home seemed to notice. The Germans held on to beat the United States 113-111 in the Basketball World Cup semifinals on Friday in Manila and reach the final for the first time, setting up a game against Serbia on Sunday for the title. But unlike the horn-honking and beer-drinking celebrations that normally accompany German wins in World Cup soccer, the streets of Berlin remained free of fanfare
Prince William and Kate Middleton will soon be heading for the Rugby World Cup, but first they made a surprise appearance with Mike Tindall and Princess Anne where they shared plenty of juicy stories
The Senators forward didn't hold back on his latest interview with 32 Thoughts the Podcast regarding his teammate's controversial departure.
Mariners young starter George Kirby found himself as perhaps the most vilified player in the game Saturday thanks to a single soundbite.
McIlroy will head into the final round two shots off the lead.
The Prince of Wales reflected on the time cousin Zara Tindall made him cry, during a recent appearance on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.
He will face Novak Djokovic – the man he beat to win his first and only grand slam so far at Flushing Meadows in 2021.
The 19-year-old secured her first Grand Slam championship on Saturday
The Blue Jays face difficult decisions in the weeks to come as managing workloads will be weighed against competitive optimization.
The Blue Jays are getting their All-Star shortstop back for this weekend's series against the Royals.
Deion Sanders' second impressive win in a row had plenty of spectacle as Colorado blows out Nebraska
Several NHL veterans are vying for roster spots on professional tryout agreements this fall. Here's the up-to-date list.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory in Week 1.
Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko apologises for blaming Sergio Perez's inconsistent form this season on his ethnicity.
The Patriots are back to their initial depth chart at quarterback, in bizarre fashion.
Lionel Messi’s status for the Argentina vs. Bolivia World Cup qualifying match on Sept. 12 is up in the air
The two tennis stars continue to publicly share their admiration for each other.