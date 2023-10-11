Orioles vs. Rangers Game 3 Recap
Rangers defeat Orioles 7-1 to advance to the ALCS
Travis Kelce was spotted in velvet pants that fans are convinced are a reference to Taylor Swift's curtains.
The South Carolina Republican told "Face the Nation" that she supports Jordan's bid to become House speaker, citing his "values" and "work ethic."
ICC said Zainab Abbas left India for personal reasons amid local media claims she was forced to go.
The league's decision to ban Pride Tape isn't sitting well with a number of NHL players — including the world's best.
Hailie Jade Scott posted photos from the game that poked fun at Taylor Swift's recent "seemingly ranch" viral moment
Minten isn't destined for greatness just because he cracked an NHL roster at a young age, but he is doing something his peers rarely manage.
Dak Prescott was awful against the 49ers, as were the rest of his teammates and coaches
Mookie Betts has been ineffective for the Dodgers against the Diamondbacks in the NLDS, and almost seems like he doesn't know how to fix the problem.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash tried to end speculation about replacing his friend Terry Francona as the manager of the Cleveland Guardians. “I'm very happy here," Cash said Monday at the season wrap-up press conference. "I'm under contract here and looking forward to next year, for sure.” The 64-year-old Francona recently stepped down as Cleveland manager. He's been slowed by major health issues in recent years. Cash played for Francona with the Boston Red Sox and
Lance Stroll said he faded in and out of consciousness because of the extreme heat and humidity during Sunday’s race.
The longtime face of hockey on ESPN is stepping away to spend more time with his family.
The model and NFL star enjoyed a romantic dinner in the city after the 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday
Terrace Marshall didn’t play on Sunday versus the Lions after leading the team in receptions the week before. “He should’ve played.”
Micah Parsons was on his show on Bleach Report on Monday and explained why he’s hoping to play the 49ers again this season.
Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele are sticking with the Jets for the long haul.
Cowboys LB Vander Esch has a history of neck injuries and plays with a neck brace to provide support. He has been diagnosed with spinal stenosis.
The Buffalo Bills didn't arrive in London until Friday morning for their Sunday game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Was it a mistake?
The 2023-24 NHL season arrives with a handful of new teams ready to take the leap to contending status. There are also plenty of others trying to hang on to playoff spots. Now what? “There’s some real up-and-coming teams, ” former player-turned-NHL Network analyst Mike Rupp said. “Is there a changing of the guard right now?" The up-and-comers include Buffalo, Ottawa, Detroit and perhaps Arizona. Old-guard winners like Boston, Tampa Bay, Washington and Pittsburgh want to keep their windows open.
Which players will lead the waiver wire rush ahead of Week 6? Consider this trio of players who are set to increase in fantasy value.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox fired pitching coach Dave Bush and third base coach Carlos Febles on Monday as the team tries to rebuild after a third last-place finish in four seasons. A former pitcher who spent nine years in the majors with the Blue Jays, Brewers and Rangers, Bush had worked for the Red Sox since 2016, the last four as pitching coach. The Red Sox staff had a 4.52 ERA this season, 21st in the majors. Febles played second base for Kansas City for parts of six seasons. He joined