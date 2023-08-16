Orioles vs. Padres Highlights

Plus: Sweden vs. Spain
The Montreal-born athlete appeared on Sportsnet in a look that fans adored.
In February 2022, the Maple Leafs revealed Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour after it was discovered while he was being treated for an unrelated injury.
The surreal ride of Lionel Messi with Inter Miami continued Tuesday night in a 4-1 victory at Philadelphia that sends Miami to the championship match of the Leagues Cup tournament.
Former Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria addresses Jeter, player who cursed him, more
Jessica Mulroney is giving fans a glimpse into her workout routine.
This is Spain's first-ever trip to the Women's World Cup final.
Daniel Cormier is not fond of USADA potentially bending the rules for former UFC dual champion and "Ultimate Fighter" coach Conor McGregor.
James Harden dropped a nuclear bomb during his China tour against Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey: James Harden on his China tour: "Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of. Let me ...
A bison herd stopped traffic at Yellowstone National Park on August 3, 2023. Video shot by Megan M. Murray, an Ohio resident who was visiting the park with her husband, shows the bison and their calves running along the park road.Murray told Storyful that she believed around two hundred bison went by their car. “My husband and I were driving down Lamar Valley around a bend in the road,” Murray said. “As we came to the bend we started seeing Bison running straight towards our car.”In the video, Murray reacts with surprise and delight to the bison and calves running along the road, saying, “Look at the tongue hanging out of this one.” Credit: Megan M. Murray via Storyful
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Once again, Sweden finds itself in a very familiar spot — playing for third place at the Women's World Cup. The Swedes were the third-place finishers four years ago in France, and at the first World Cup in 1991. With a 2-1 loss to Spain in the semifinals on Tuesday in Auckland, Sweden will again play for third against the loser of Wednesday's match between England and host Australia in Sydney. The loss was disappointing for third-ranked Sweden after knocking off the
At an event in China, 10-time All-Star James Harden blasts Sixers president Daryl Morey: "I will never be part of an organization that he's part of."
After highlighting players who'll likely surpass their Yahoo Fantasy projections for 2023, Antonio Losada looks at those who could fall short.
The NBA star took some time to relax, while singing along to the Jackson 5's "This Place Hotel" in a vintage Ford Bronco
Mark Stone wasn't going to let a broken wrist stop him from scoring a hat trick in the Stanley Cup-clinching game.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays finally got some rest and, hopefully, did some healing on Monday. Injuries have piled up over a 17-day stretch where the Blue Jays played every day. All-star shortstop Bo Bichette is the most prominent name on Toronto's injured list, but he's far from alone with closer Jordan Romano of Markham, Ont., Platinum Glove centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier and reliable reliever Trevor Richards joining him. The Blue Jays had Monday off and, after hosting the Philadelphia Phil
EDMONTON — Victor Cui is out as president and chief executive officer of the Edmonton Elks. The CFL club made the official announcement Tuesday afternoon, adding the search for Cui's replacement will begin in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the franchise's day-to-day business operations will be handled by existing business operations senior leadership. Cui had served as Edmonton's top executive since January 2022, replacing Chris Presson, who was fired following the '21 season. Cui, an Edmont
While the performances provided no reason for panic, the NFL's top rookie QBs ranged from uneven to uninspiring in their exhibition debuts.
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Spain will play for its first Women's World Cup championship after Olga Carmona's goal in the 89th minute lifted La Roja to a 2-1 victory over Sweden in the Tuesday semifinal. Spain, which overcame last year's near mutiny by its players against coach Jorge Vilda, will play the winner of tournament co-host Australia and England on Sunday in the final in Sydney. The controversy surrounding Spain dates to last September, when 15 players signed a letter complaining about
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.