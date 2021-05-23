Orioles vs. Nationals Highlights

This is what happens when every playoff loss is a referendum on the state of the franchise and the wins are mere stays of execution.
The Honus Wagner cards continue to fetch record numbers.
The Maple Leafs GM's remarks come after the tabloid newspaper published a bloodied photo of the Toronto captain with the headline "Captain Crunched."
Max Verstappen took the lead in the Formula One championship race for the first time in his career with a dominating victory Sunday at the Monaco Grand Prix.
The defending Stanley Cup champions are unhappy with the officiating after Nikita Kucherov left Game 4 after being slashed by Anthony Duclair.
Canada won't be bringing home medals from the 2021 mixed doubles curling world championships in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Police said a 66-year-old man was shot and killed on Detroit's west side.
The restaurant pointed to its dress code in response.
The weather turned to freezing rain, hail and winds during a 62-mile race.
What are you even supposed to say to this?
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.
MILAN (AP) — Seven-time European champion AC Milan is back in the Champions League after an eight-year break. And Juventus also narrowly qualified on the final night of Serie A on Sunday. Two penalties from Franck Kessie helped Milan to a 2-0 win at Atalanta, which had already claimed a top-four spot along with Serie A champion Inter Milan. Juventus won 4-1 at Bologna with two goals from Alvaro Morata plus scores from Federico Chiesa and Adrien Rabiot. Still, Juventus needed help and got it when Hellas Verona held Napoli to a 1-1 draw, leaving Napoli in fifth place. Amir Rrahmani had put Napoli ahead on the hour mark but Davide Faraoni quickly equalized for Verona. When Juventus’ game finished a few moments earlier, Bianconeri players watched the final moments of the Napoli-Verona match on the touchline before they could celebrate. The final standings read: Inter (91 points), Milan (79), Atalanta (78), Juventus (78) and Napoli (77). CONFERENCE LEAGUE Roma came back from two goals down against Spezia for a 2-2 draw to take seventh place and a spot in the new Europa Conference League for incoming coach Jose Mourinho. Stephan El Shaarawy and Henrikh Mkhitaryan equalized for Roma after Daniele Verde and Tommaso Pobega had put Spezia ahead. Sassuolo, which finished eighth, beat Lazio 2-0 with goals from Giorgos Kyriakopoulos and Domenico Berardi despite finishing with 10 men after Kyriakopoulos picked up his second yellow. Lazio was already assured of finishing sixth and will go into the Europa League with Napoli. Also, Torino and already-relegated Benevento drew 1-1. INTER CELEBRATES Inter got its title party started by crushing Udinese 5-1 in the final round. Inter had clinched the title earlier in the month but there was an award ceremony on the field after its final match, with captain Samir Handanović lifting the trophy to huge cheers from inside and outside the stadium. There were 1,000 invited guests allowed into San Siro as friends and family and 4,500 fans outside in an allocated area. Hundreds of them had started gathering hours before the team arrived, carrying flags and setting off flares while chanting songs to celebrate Inter’s first Serie A title in 11 years. After the celebrations on the field, the players went to one of San Siro's iconic towers to continue the party with the fans below. Fans have been banned from matches in Italy for the majority of the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic, apart from a brief period shortly after the start of the season when up to 1,000 spectators were allowed into stadiums. Ashley Young and Christian Eriksen set Inter on the way to victory with first-half goals. Lautaro Martínez converted a penalty 10 minutes after the break with Ivan Perišić and Romelu Lukaku also scoring to add to the festive atmosphere. Roberto Pereyra netted a late penalty for Udinese. ___ AP Sports Writer Andrew Dampf in Rome contributed. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Daniella Matar, The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyle Garlick hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning off James Karinchak, and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Cleveland Indians 8-5 on Sunday. Garlick entered the game in right field in the seventh as a replacement for Max Kepler, who hit his 13th career home run at Progressive Field in the fourth, also a three-run shot. Cleveland tied the game in the ninth when Jordan Luplow, replacing injured Franmil Reyes in the cleanup spot, brought home the tying run with a squeeze bunt. The Twins responded quickly against Karinchak (2-1). Luis Arraez was the automatic runner at second base, and Josh Donaldson walked. Garlick homered to center field on a 3-2 pitch. Karinchak had allowed four runs and struck out 38 in 20 2/3 innings going into the game. Hanser Robles (1-1) walked César Hernández to start the ninth, and Amed Rosario reached on an infield single for his fourth hit of the day. Hernández went to third when José Ramírez flied out to deep center. Luplow laid down a bunt on the first pitch. First baseman Alex Kirilloff charged and flipped the ball with his glove to catcher Mitch Garver, but Hernandez slid home safely. Eddie Rosario struck out and Owen Miller, playing in his first major league game, flied out. Tyler Duffey pitched the 10th for his first save. The extra-inning loss capped a rough day for the Indians, who announced before the game that Reyes will miss five to seven weeks with an internal oblique strain. Reyes leads the team in RBIs and is second in home runs, and his absence is a major setback for Cleveland’s struggling offense. Cleveland starter Zach Plesac retired his first nine hitters, but the Twins broke loose in the fourth for the second time in the three-game series after trailing 3-0. Arraez and Donaldson started the inning with singles. Kepler, playing in his 40th game in Cleveland, sent a 2-0 pitch down the right-field line to erase the deficit. He has 17 career homers against the Indians overall. Rob Refsnyder’s single gave Minnesota the lead. Andrelton Simmons’ RBI groundout ended the day for Plesac, who was charged with five runs — three earned — in 3 2/3 innings. The Twins scored nine times in the fourth inning of Friday night’s 10-0 win, which came after the team arrived in Cleveland at 4:30 a.m. after playing a doubleheader Thursday at the Los Angeles Angels. Kepler, who has been playing with a sore hamstring, also singled in the fifth. Minnesota starter J.A. Happ allowed four runs and struck out a season-high 10 in six innings. Ramírez’s double and Rosario’s single gave Cleveland a 2-0 lead in the first. Rosario had an RBI single in the third and a run-scoring triple in the seventh. Miller, who batted .406 at Triple-A Columbus, was called up to take Reyes’ roster spot. He started at designated hitter and was 0 for 5 with three strikeouts. TRAINER’S ROOM Twins: RHP Kenta Maeda is on the 10-day injured list with a right adductor strain. He was removed after five innings Saturday. ... DH Nelson Cruz (bruised left wrist) and INF Jorge Polanco (ankle) remain sidelined. Indians: C Roberto Pérez, who had surgery for a broken right thumb this month, was transferred to the 60-day injured list. UP NEXT Twins: RHP Matt Shoemaker (2-5) will start the opener of a three-game home series Monday against Baltimore. Indians: LHP Sam Hentges (1-1) will start the first of a four-game series in Detroit on Monday. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Herrick, The Associated Press
MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid was handed the Spanish league trophy in an empty Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday. The presentation came a day after Atlético beat Valladolid 2-1 to secure its first league title in seven years. The away victory left the team two points ahead of defending champion Real Madrid after the final round. Atlético players lifted the trophy as the club's anthem played through loudspeakers and confetti exploded into the air in the background. The trophy was handed to team captain Koke Resurrección by Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales. Fans were not allowed in the Wanda Metropolitano because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they filled some of the streets of Madrid as the team paraded across the Spanish capital. “We need to thank the fans for their support in the good and the bad moments,” club president Enrique Cerezo said. “They have always been there for us.” Fans were told to stay in their cars to accompany the team during the parade but many stood on sidewalks along the route, as well as at the Fountain of Neptune plaza, which is the club's traditional celebration spot. Koke draped a club scarf around the Neptune statue after the team arrived from Valladolid earlier on Sunday. He also placed a black armband on the statue's arm in honor of a teenage Atlético fan who died in an accident while celebrating the title. Spanish media reports said the boy died after his head hit a wall at the entrance of a parking garage while he was leaning out of a moving vehicle. He was among the thousands of Atlético fans who were out on the streets of Madrid after Saturday's match to celebrate the team’s 11th league title. The club expressed its condolences to the boy’s family, and Cerezo mentioned him during his speech during the title celebrations at the stadium. “Our happiness is not complete,” he said. “We lost a member of the ‘Red and White’ family.” Luis Suárez, who was key in the title campaign after being let go by Barcelona against his wishes, confirmed that he will be coming back with Atlético next season. The Uruguay striker scored the winning goals as the team rallied to victory in the final two rounds. He finished as the team's leading scorer in the league with 21 goals. Coach Diego Simeone is also set to return for the final year on his contract, and his squad will remain mostly the same, led by Suárez, Koke, Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente and João Félix. Only Barcelona and Real Madrid had won the league since Atlético clinched the title in 2014. Atlético's previous league win before 2014 had been in 1996, when Simeone still played as a midfielder for Atlético. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Austin Meadows, Manuel Margot and Mike Brosseau drew consecutive bases-loaded walks with two outs in the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied for their 10th straight win, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Sunday. The Rays trailed 4-2 going into the ninth, but took advantage of five walks by relievers Tyler Chatwood (0-1) and Travis Bergen to send Toronto to its fifth straight loss. After a leadoff walk and a single, Brett Phillips hit an RBI single with one out that made it 4-3. Chatwood retired Randy Arozarena before walking Yandy Díaz to load the bases. Bergen entered and Meadows worked a nine-pitch walk after fouling off three 3-2 pitches, tying the score. Margot walked on five pitches to put Tampa Bay ahead and Brosseau walked on four pitches. Josh Fleming (4-3) got the win, and recently acquired J.P. Feyereisen worked the ninth for his first save. BREWERS 9, REDS 4 CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Yelich hit his first homer of the season and Kolten Wong had three hits, powering Milwaukee to the win. Yelich, who has been hampered by back trouble for much of the season, hit a solo drive in the ninth against Brad Brach. The 2018 NL MVP finished with two hits and two RBIs. Wong, who returned to the lineup after he was hit on the right elbow by a pitch in the seventh inning on Friday, grounded to second in the eighth, falling a home run shy of the Brewers’ first cycle since Yelich in 2018, also against the Reds. Jesse Winker hit a solo homer in the third for Cincinnati, and Nick Castellanos connected for a two-run shot in the ninth. Luis Castillo (1-7) allowed five runs in five innings. Winker became the first Reds batter with five homers in a three-game series since Willie Greene from Sept. 24-26, 1996, against the Cubs. Winker went deep three times on Friday, but the Brewers took the last two in the weekend set. Brad Boxberger (1-1) got the win. PHILLIES 6, RED SOX 2 PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler struck out a career high-tying 12, and Philadelphia stopped a four-game skid. Brad Miller hit a three-run homer as the Phillies averted a sweep and snapped Boston’s four-game win streak. Wheeler (4-2) allowed one run in 7 1/3 innings. He retired 17 straight batters after a leadoff single. Franchy Cordero and Rafael Devers homered for Boston. Eduardo Rodríguez (5-3) allowed four runs in four-plus innings. BRAVES 7, PIRATES 1 ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley drove in five runs while hitting two of Atlanta's three homers. Dansby Swanson added a two-run homer. The Braves hit 15 homers, adding to their major league lead, while winning three of four games against the Pirates. Braves left-hander Max Fried (2-2) allowed one run and four hits in seven innings. It was his fourth consecutive start allowing only one run. Pittsburgh right-hander JT Brubaker (3-4) allowed seven runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. MARLINS 5, METS 1 MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Cody Poteet pitched seven scoreless innings, retiring his last 14 batters, and collected his first major league hit and RBI during Miami's five-run second inning. Miami took the rubber game of the three-game series to close to within two games of the NL East-leading Mets (21-19), who have been riddled by injuries and finished 3-6 on a three-city Southern swing. Poteet (2-0) allowed three hits and walked none. Jesús Aguilar and Jazz Chisholm each had a run-scoring single for the Marlins. New York's Jordan Yamamoto (1-1) lasted four innings in his first start of the year and his first against his former team. He left the game with right shoulder soreness. NATIONALS 6, ORIOLES 5 WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered in the first inning, and Washington completed a three-game sweep. Trea Turner had two hits for the Nationals, and his fourth-inning sacrifice fly broke a 4-all tie. Alex Avila doubled twice and scored the go-ahead run. Patrick Corbin (3-3) labored through 5 2/3 innings for the win, allowing four runs and 11 hits. Brad Hand worked the ninth for his seventh save in nine chances. Baltimore has dropped six straight and 13 of 15. Matt Harvey (3-5) lost his fourth consecutive start. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge walked against Liam Hendriks with the bases loaded in the ninth inning to overcome Aroldis Chapman’s first blown save, and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to six by beating the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Sunday. Jameson Taillon completed a historic scoreless turn through the New York rotation. But pinch-hitter Andrew Vaughn sprinted around the bases after tying it at 4 with his one-out homer, opposite-field home to right in the ninth. It was the first blown save by Chapman (4-0) in 12 chances this year and the first earned run allowed by the closer. Clint Frazier singled off Aaron Bummer (0-3) leading off the bottom half for his first three-hit game this year, then stole second as Brett Gardner struck out. DJ LeMahieu was intentionally walked and Tyler Wade reached with an infield hit on a slow roller to second. Hendriks relieved to face Judge, who memorably hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Hendriks in the first inning of the 2018 AL wild-card game against Oakland. Judge missed the first pitch, then took four balls for the first walk-off RBI of any kind in his big league career. This was the Yankees' fourth walk-off victory in its last five home gams. The last Yankees' walk-off walk came in 2010 when Juan Miranda drew it against Boston. Following Corey Kluber’s no-hitter at Texas and seven-inning scoreless starts by Domingo Germán, Jordan Montgomery and Gerrit Cole, Taillon pitched two-hit ball for five innings to extend the shutout streak by Yankees starters to 35 innings. That matched a string in 1947 for the second-longest in team history behind 40 innings in 1932, according to STATS. In an era of increased bullpen use, New York strung together five straight scoreless starts for the first time — the first by any team since Washington in 2015. New York moved a season-high nine games over .500 at 28-19. The Yankees are 23-9 since 5-10 start. AL Central-leading Chicago (26-19) has lost three straight for the first time this year. Chicago grounded into a pair of double plays, a day after hitting into four and two days after grounding into a triple play. Gleyber Torres hit a two-run single in the first off Dallas Keuchel, whose error on Luke Voit’s comebacker grounder led to a pair of unearned runs. Keuchel, a four-time Gold Glove winner, made his first error since September 2017. Torres had three hits and is 11 for 18 since returning from a trip to the COVID-19 injured list, raising his average from .234 to .282. New York built a 3-0 lead with a run-scoring double-play grounder after Keuchel walked his first two batters in the fifth. José Abreu’s 450-foot, two-run homer in the sixth off Wandy Peralta went over the visitors’ bullpen in left and cut the gap to 3-2, but shortstop Tim Anderson made a run-scoring throwing error while trying to complete a double play in the bottom half. Yasmani Grandal homered in the seventh off Chad Green, a ball right fielder Clint Frazier appeared to think he could catch at the wall before a fan reached over his glove. Keuchel allowed three runs and six hits, leaving with an unhappy expression when replaced with the bases loaded and no outs in the fifth. HISTORY BOOK New York’s 1947 scoreless streak included shutouts by Spec Shea, Allie Reynolds and Spud Chandler, and eight scoreless innings by Bill Bevens, who led 17-0 when he allowed Ted Williams’ two-out homer in the ninth. WEB GEMS LF Miguel Andújar made a diving catch on Abreu with two on and one out in the first. Third base umpire Todd Tichenor ruled it a trap, and the Yankees turned a double play, but a video review determined Andújar caught the ball. ... LeMahieu sprinted from second and made a sprawling catch near the right-field foul line to rob Yermin Mercedes of a double in the sixth. TRAINER’S ROOM White Sox: CF Adam Engel, sidelined since tearing his right hamstring during a March 20 spring training game against Cleveland, is to start an injury rehabilitation assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Norfolk. Yankees: DH Giancarlo Stanton (strained left quadriceps) took batting practice. He is eligible to be activated Tuesday. ... LHP Zack Britton, recovering from surgery on March 15 to remove a bone spur in his pitching elbow, was to throw a bullpen on Sunday or Monday, then start a rehab assignment, most likely with Double-A Somerset. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Britton will need about five rehab outings, with two days off after each of his first two outings, then one each after his next three. UP NEXT White Sox: Lance Lynn (4-1) starts a homestand opener Monday against St. Louis, putting Chicago’s Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa against the team he managed from 2000-11 and led to three NL pennants and two World Series titles. Yankees: Kluber (4-2), coming off a no-hitter at Texas, starts a series opener against Toronto on Tuesday. “Keeping the routine as normal as possible between starts,” the understated pitcher said. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press
ANGERS, France (AP) — Lille won 2-1 at Angers to secure its first French league title in 10 years and beat defending champion Paris Saint-Germain by one point, preventing PSG from sealing a record-equaling 10th championship. Neymar missed a penalty before Kylian Mbappe netted his league-leading 27th goal as PSG won 2-0 at Brest. Canada forward Jonathan David opened the scoring early for Lille and then won a penalty converted by Turkey veteran Burak Yilmaz just before the break. Angers scored an injury-time consolation but Lille had just a few seconds to wait after restarting the game before celebrating a remarkable achievement. Lille lost only three games compared to eight for PSG. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Yelich hit his first homer of the season and Kolten Wong had three hits, helping the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-4 on Sunday. Yelich, who has been hampered by back trouble for much of the season, hit a solo drive in the ninth against Brad Brach. The 2018 NL MVP finished with two hits and two RBIs. Wong, who returned to the lineup after he was hit on the right elbow by a pitch in the seventh inning on Friday, hit a two-run triple in the sixth. He grounded to second in the eighth, falling a home run shy of the Brewers' first cycle since Yelich in 2018, also against the Reds. Jesse Winker hit a solo homer in the third for Cincinnati, and Nick Castellanos connected for a two-run shot in the ninth. Winker became the first Reds batter with five homers in a three-game series since Willie Greene from Sept. 24-26, 1996, against the Cubs. Winker went deep three times on Friday, but the Brewers won the last two in the weekend set. The Reds were hoping for a return to form for Luis Castillo, who was coming off an 11-strikeout outing on Tuesday. But he struggled during a 32-pitch first inning, allowing three hits and two walks, including one with the bases loaded. Willy Adames' two-run single put the Brewers ahead 3-0. Omar Narváez's seventh homer, a two-run shot in the third, extended Milwaukee's lead to five. It was the eighth home run allowed this season by Castillo (1-7), who has a 7.61 ERA. Brewers starter Freddy Peralta allowed two runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings. Brad Boxberger (1-1) got the win. TRAINERS ROOM Reds: 1B Joey Votto, who has been on the IL since May 7 with a fractured left thumb, had a follow-up X-ray which showed sufficient healing. Votto could join the team on its next road trip to continue treatment and baseball activity. UP NEXT The Reds begin a six-game road trip in Washington on Tuesday, with Tyler Mahle starting the opener. He owns a 12.15 ERA in his career against the Nationals in two starts. The Brewers return home for a four-game series with the Padres. Brandon Woodruff starts the opener. He beat the Padres on April 19, allowing a run over six innings. Jeff Wallner, The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered in the first inning and the Washington Nationals immediately erased an early three-run deficit, beating the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. Trea Turner had two hits for the Nationals, and his fourth-inning sacrifice fly broke a 4-all tie. Alex Avila doubled twice and scored the go-ahead run. Patrick Corbin (3-3) labored through 5 2/3 innings for the win, allowing four runs and 11 hits. The left-hander gave up three runs in the first and then watched as Washington (20-23) scored four in the bottom half, including a two-run shot by Schwarber. Brad Hand worked the ninth for his seventh save in nine chances. Baltimore (17-29) has dropped six straight and 13 of 15. Matt Harvey (3-5) lost his fourth consecutive start. He permitted six runs, five earned, in 4 2/3 innings. Freddy Galvis had two hits and scored two runs for the Orioles. Maikel Franco drove in two. Baltimore, which has had a series of short starts during its skid, optioned right-hander Travis Lakins to Triple-A Norfolk and recalled lefty Brandon Waddell from its top farm club. TRAINER’S ROOM Orioles: RHP Hunter Harvey allowed two runs and three hits in two innings for Norfolk in his first rehab outing. He’s on the 60-day injured list with a strained left oblique. Nationals: OF Victor Robles was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Wednesday with a sprained right ankle. ... Washington put RHP Will Harris on the 10-day IL with inflammation in his right hand and recalled RHP Kyle McGowin from Triple-A Rochester. UP NEXT Orioles: LHP John Means (4-0, 1.70 ERA) starts against RHP Matt Shoemaker (2-5, 6.08) in the opener of a three-game series at Minnesota on Monday night. Means has had two no-decisions in two starts since his no-hitter on May 5. Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (4-2, 2.24 ERA) faces RHP Tyler Mahle (2-2, 4.20) in the opener of a three-game series with the Reds on Tuesday night. Scherzer is 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA and 55 strikeouts in five starts against Cincinnati. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rich Dubroff, The Associated Press