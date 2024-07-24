Orioles vs. Marlins Highlights
Jesús Sánchez and the Marlins defeat Jordan Westburg and the Orioles, 6-3
Jesús Sánchez and the Marlins defeat Jordan Westburg and the Orioles, 6-3
Gallup signed with the Raiders as a free agent and was scheduled to report to training camp on Tuesday. He instead opted to retire.
In today's edition: MLB trade deadline primer, the world in photos, top fantasy WRs, the U.S. sports calendar, and more.
Ryan impressed in his MLB debut for a Dodgers team that has been plagued by injuries to pitchers.
The Miami Heat won the NBA Summer League championship with a 120–118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies and breakout Scotty Pippen Jr.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab pick 6 NFL teams and play a game of “Angels & Devils” to predict the best case and worst case scenarios for each team.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman break down all of the weekend series, discuss whether the Dodgers are fully back, why Ty France was placed on waivers and who got inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
Jordan Love wants that big money promise before he puts his body on the line.
Is this the most impressive home run of the 2024 season?
Rodríguez left a gash in the outfield wall in a violent, feet-first collision.
Hauser's extension is the latest payday for the 2024 NBA champs, as a busy offseason gives the Celtics a projected $225 million payroll next season.
Arike Ogunbowale put on a show during the WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix. She scored 34 points, all in the second half, to lead Team WNBA to a 117–109 win over Team USA.
Nadal's last title came at the 2022 French Open when he defeated Casper Ruud.
Jordan Love might give Green Bay more years of QB excellence.
Tiger Woods struggled all year, and Friday at the British Open was one more losing battle.
How does the cut work at the British Open? Here's how.
Amit Patel is currently serving a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence.
The Bulldogs missed out on a chance to defend their national title after losing to Alabama in the SEC title game.
The son of LeBron James made his first Summer League 3-pointer, after 16 misses.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from the 2024 MLB All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby live on the field from Globe Life Field in Texas.
In today's edition: The chaos of Copa América, the AL wins the All-Star Game, the breakout star of the NBA Summer League, NFL training camps begin, and more.