Orioles vs. Mariners Highlights
Grayson Rodriguez and the Orioles take on Julio Rodríguez and the Mariners on July 2, 2024
Jhonkensy Noel had quite an MLB debut.
There weren’t many clear snubs, but the top ones have one main thing in common: defense.
The 16-time Nathan's champ will be doing something different on the Fourth of July this year.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
Hocevar spun Burton with 58 scheduled laps to go in Sunday's race at Nashville.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Bronny James, the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, plans to sign a multi-year guaranteed contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
Ollie Gordon was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday while driving just south of Oklahoma City.
Portugal advances to face France in Friday's quarterfinal.
The U.S. men's national team had to beat Uruguay to salvage its 2024 Copa América. Instead, it neither scored nor won.
The 26-year-old and the NBA's winningest franchise agreed to a supermax extension worth an estimated $315 million over five years, ending in the 2029-30 season.
Forbes valued the franchise at $4.7 billion in 2023.
The 26-year-old 7-footer is coming off a breakout 2023-24 campaign that saw him average 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks in a career-high 25.3 minutes per game.
The Pac-12 is officially a two-team league.
Maxey averaged career highs of 25.9 points (45/37/87 shooting splits), 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game this past season, capturing Most Improved Player honors and making his first All-Star appearance.
The expansion team sits at the bottom of the NWSL table with 11 losses, but earned a well-fought draw against Portland the day before the firings.
In today's edition: The rarest of golf feats, USMNT in primetime, the 94th Greasy Pole Contest, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Verstappen didn't win Sunday, thanks to contact between the two drivers, but he still extended his points lead after Norris was forced to retire his car.
Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander figure to battle each other on MLB's all-time strikeout list for the rest of their magnificent careers.