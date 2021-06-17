Orioles vs. Indians Highlights

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Canadiens blueliner Jeff Petry returned from injury for Game 2, but it appears he may have left his soul on the IR.
Veteran forward Jason Spezza is returning for another kick at the can with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The shortest offseason in NBA history and condensed season is to blame for the increase in injuries throughout the league, LeBron James said.
Leonard suffered a knee injury in the Clippers' Game 4 victory.
Charlie Montoyo is getting frustrated with the Blue Jays' bullpen, and rightfully so.
Paul will be sidelined for an unknown period of time.
The strange, perhaps questionable circumstances around his re-introduction should not form a dark cloud over Nikita Kucherov.
Kevin Durant put the Brooklyn Nets on his back in Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks and produced a playoff performance for the history books.
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Swiss star Roger Federer 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the second round of the Noventi Open on Wednesday.
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse feels the excitement amongst players and staff to get camp started and discusses the challenge ahead.
Brooks and the Wizards reportedly couldn't come to terms on a new contract.
The Tampa Bay Lightning landed their counterpunch in Game 2, taking the game to the New York Islanders to even the series.
These guys are getting paid tens of millions of dollars to play in the NBA. The International Olympic Committee meanwhile pays them nothing — it simply provides a platform to market themselves on a global stage.
Nelson is at least the third person to lose their NBA job today.
The Canadian men advanced to the final round of World Cup qualifying for the first time in 24 years after one of the worst concessions in goalkeeping history.
The New Orleans Pelicans have relieved head coach Stan Van Gundy of his duties.
Benjamin Pavard continued to play after getting knocked out.
The long-simmering feud between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka is back in the spotlight at this year's U.S. Open.
ATLANTA (AP) — Christian Arroyo slugged a pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh inning to give Boston the lead and the surging Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 10-8 on Wednesday night to move within one game of first place. Boston recovered after blowing a 6-3 lead. Freddie Freeman hit a go-ahead homer for Atlanta in the sixth after Dansby Swanson's three-run shot tied the game in the fifth. The Red Sox (42-27) are only one game behind AL East-leading Tampa Bay, which lost 8-7 in 10 innings to the
HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve homered twice and made major league history by hitting a leadoff homer one game after belting a walk-off grand slam to lead the Houston Astros over the Texas Rangers 8-4 on Wednesday night. Altuve, whose grand slam in the 10th inning Tuesday night lifted the Astros to a 6-3 victory, became the first player to launch a leadoff homer in the game after hitting a walk-off grand slam, according to STATS. Altuve connected again with a shot to the train tracks atop left field