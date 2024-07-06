Orioles vs. A's Highlights
Austin Hays and the Orioles take on Miguel Andujar and the A's on July 5, 2024
Austin Hays and the Orioles take on Miguel Andujar and the A's on July 5, 2024
The Summer of George is here.
Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are currently the only hitters better than league average in the Yankees' lineup.
The 16-time NHRA champion is reportedly speaking and walking with assistance.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Wagner, who was drafted by the Magic in 2021, has been a consistent starter for Orlando and averaged 19.7 points per game last season.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman dig into what is going wrong with the Yankees, who was selected as an All-Star starter and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Lionel Messi missed his penalty, but goalkeeper Emi "Dibu" Martínez saved two penalties to send Argentina to the semifinals and eliminate Ecuador.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
After advancing to the quarterfinals last year at Wimbledon, Jessica Pegula was upset in the second round by Wang Xinyu.
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
The July 4, 1923, heavyweight title fight between Jack Dempsey and Tommy Gibbons in Shelby, Montana, stands out as one of the most economically disastrous events in boxing history.
The rest of the All-Star rosters, including pitchers, will be announced Sunday.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Cubs possibly being in trouble this season, the problem with the Mariners' offense, James Wood making his debut, remembering Orlando Cepeda and Pirates super fan Saxboy joins the show.
The newly-built CPKC Stadium, the first built specifically for a women's professional sports team, has a capacity of 11,500.
In a viral social media post, the employee claimed that club president Jill Ellis perpetuated an abusive environment, which San Diego said was "categorically false."
On today's episode of Zero Blitz, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab pitch which NFL teams have the best Mount Rushmores for every position group.
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
Jessica Campbell is the first woman to be hired as a full-time assistant coach in the league.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
Iger and Bay will replace Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian as majority owner of the team, which is worth a reported $300 million.