Orioles vs. Dodgers Highlights
Chris Taylor and the Dodgers defeat Colton Cowser and the Orioles, 6-3
Even by Mets standards, this was bad.
We’ve made it folks, this the final pod of 'Cram Week' and concludes our draft season coverage. And we know for the majority of you - your most important drafts will be this holiday weekend. And we know time is of the essence, which is why today’s pod includes every Yahoo Fantasy analyst sharing their final piece of draft advice. It's also why this is the shortest pod of the entire year. Happy drafting everyone.
Alcaraz went down in straight sets to the No. 74 player in the world.
Manager Craig Counsell was recently gifted the candle and has been lighting it before games.
Dodger fans love Shohei Ohtani — and his dog. They got plenty of both on Wednesday.
Curry is sticking with the Warriors for the 2026-27 season.
The Bengals might want to get out their checkbook to get Ja'Marr Chase back in the fold.
We continue 'Cram Week' on the pod with a very special edition of the Panic Meter, because when you 'cram' for something it can usually lead to panic. Matt Harmon is back in the host chair and is joined by Sal Vetri as they go through listeners submissions for players they're a panicking about heading into Week 1. Vetri ends the show with three guys he's personally panicked about heading into the season.
Caitlin Clark broke a tie with Rhyne Howard and drained her 86th 3-pointer of the season on Wednesday night.
The former AL Rookie of the Year, who has struggled offensively this season, ended a month-long drought Wednesday.
Chase has been seeking a new contract and did not play in any preseason games.
Travis Kelce is now the part owner of Swift Delivery, a 3-year-old gelding.
"It's really scary," manager Dave Roberts said. "You always hold your breath."
Ohtani's dramatic blast made him the 6th player in MLB history to post 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Bo Nix is gone, but the Ducks went out and got the best QB available in Dillon Gabriel, along with a whole lot of other weapons. Dan Lanning's Ducks are set up to compete with the Big Ten's best.
The Commanders' first memorial for Sean Taylor, which looked similar to a department store mannequin, drew harsh criticism when it was first unveiled in 2022.
In the final installment of 'Mock Draft Monday' Yahoo's Dan Titus and Tera Roberts dissect the trends they've noticed in drafts throughout the month of August to get you ready for your most important drafts this week. Titus and Roberts go through the biggest risers and fallers at the QB, RB, WR, and TE position. The two also end the show by answering your mailbag questions.
Jason Heyward was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers soon after losing his starting right field position to Mookie Betts.
Duplantis cleared 6.26m to set a new world record at the Diamond League in Silesia, his tenth time breaking the record since going pro.
Reese has taken the WNBA by storm as a double-double machine and the league's best rebounder.