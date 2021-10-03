Orioles vs. Blue Jays Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Springer, Vlad Jr. power the Blue Jays to a 12-4 win
Springer, Vlad Jr. power the Blue Jays to a 12-4 win
Toronto needed to win, and a loss by the Yankees or Red Sox on the final day of the regular season to force at least a tiebreaker game Monday for an AL wild-card spot.
The rivals will face off in Tuesday's AL wild-card game.
Trevon Diggs and the Dallas defense keep coming up with plays.
Arizona is in sole possession of first place in the NFC West.
Big Ben can't get it done anymore if the way the past three games have gone are any indication.
Wiggins' status for Warriors home games was previously in peril.
What a difference a week makes.
The Bills are showing they're still Super Bowl contenders.
Hollywood got airborne.
Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast host Justin Cuthbert discusses wager opportunities in the NHL's Central Division with fantasy and betting expert Steven Psihogios.
Bridgewater took a hard hit from Ravens rookie Odafe Oweh.
Duncan Keith is vaccinated, but he would rather not be.
You mean, you don't stack players in your fantasy hockey drafts? It's time to start.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Davis Mills lost his grip on the ball before attempting his first pass. Things didn't go much better for the rookie and the Houston Texans the rest of the day in a 40-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Facing a steady rain and sturdy defense in his first road start, Mills threw four interceptions and oversaw an offense that generated 109 yards in what became the most lopsided loss in franchise history. “Obviously not the outcome we wanted. I don’t think I played my
San Francisco turned to rookie quarterback Trey Lance when starter Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a calf injury. Garoppolo threw a TD on the opening drive but struggled after that for San Francisco. Lance had played only seven offensive snaps the first three games in a situational role. The No. 3 pick in the draft started the second half for the 49ers on Sunday and finished 9 for 18 for 157 yards with two TDs, 41 yards rushing and a 2-point conversion run. The 49ers also lost kicker Robbie Gould to a
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers connected with Randall Cobb for two touchdowns and ran for another score as the Green Bay Packers won their third straight, 27-17 over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Cobb caught a 23-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to put the Packers (3-1) ahead for good and scored again on a 1-yard reception that made it 27-10 in the third period. That short throw was the 420th TD pass of Rodgers' career, tying Dan Marino for sixth all-time. Rodgers went 20 of
MADRID (AP) — After its third stumble in a week, there's suddenly cause for concern at Real Madrid. Madrid lost 2-1 at Espanyol on Sunday to see its 25-game unbeaten streak in the Spanish league come to an end. The defeat extended its winless run to three matches in all competitions after what had been a near-perfect start to the season. Carlo Ancelotti's team was coming off a shock home loss to Moldovan club Sheriff in the Champions League and a scoreless home draw against Villarreal in the Spa
The Latest on Week 4 in the NFL (all times EDT): ___ 7:35 p.m. The Baltimore Ravens eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark on the final play against Denver, giving them 43 straight games with at least 100 yards on the ground. They tied the NFL record set by Pittsburgh from 1974-77. The Ravens could’ve taken a knee in the final seconds with the game sewn up. But Lamar Jackson ran around the left side of the line and gained 5 yards before dropping to the turf. It gave the Ravens 102 yards on the groun
PARIS (AP) — Rennes scored just before and after the break to beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 on Sunday and hand the runaway league leader its first defeat of the season. Gaetan Laborde put Rennes ahead on the stroke of halftime after PSG star Lionel Messi had hit the crossbar with a free kick in the 31st minute. Laborde turned provider in the 46th for midfielder Flavien Tait. “We played a very physical game and we hurt them on each of our runs,” Tait said. “They were missing something today.” PSG
DENVER (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw for 316 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown pass to a diving Marquis Brown, and the Baltimore Ravens used a relentless defense to swat the Denver Broncos from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 23-7 win Sunday. The Ravens (3-1) won their third consecutive game following an overtime loss to Las Vegas in the opener. They were in danger of coming up just short of tying the Steelers' NFL record for consecutive games with at least 100 yards rushing before Baltimore co