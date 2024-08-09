Orioles vs. Blue Jays Highlights
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays defeat Colton Cowser and the Orioles, 7-6
Holliday batted .271 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI in Triple-A since being demoted in April.
France moved to the gold medal game via a tight 73-69 victory over Germany.
Team USA’s Tara Davis-Woodhall wins gold in the women’s long jump here at the 2024 Olympics on a jam-packed Thursday night of track and field.
Parker Meadows somehow robbed what should have been a two-run home run late Wednesday in Seattle.
Chicago is historically bad. But at least this chapter of White Sox misery is complete.
We continue 'rankings week' on the pod by looking at what goes into making a good ranking for draft season. 4 for 4's John Paulsen joins Matt Harmon to discuss what goes into his draft rankings and what the common flaws are when people make them. The two then identify 6 position groups that are hard to rank and project this year and 6 players Paulsen is much higher on than consensus.
Not even the last-place A's could stop the streak.
If you needed more proof of just how iconic Turkish pistol shooter Yusuf Dikeç has become during these 2024 Paris Olympics, look no further than Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis.
The Chiefs kicker became well known for some controversial comments this offseason.
Finke won the men's 1500m and in the process made sure a century-long streak of American men winning gold at the Olympics continued.
Lin, of Chinese Taipei, defeated Bulgaria’s Svetlana Staneva by unanimous decision, 5-0.
SummerSlam featured the return of Roman Reigns, who had been absent from WWE programming since losing to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40.
Ledecky won the 800-meter freestyle on Saturday, holding off Australia’s Ariarne Titmus. She punctuated her Paris Games with her 14th career medal and ninth gold.
The Baltimore Orioles added a right-handed bat to their lineup, acquiring designated hitter Eloy Jimenez from the Chicago White Sox.
Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a knee injury in practice.
Tommy Paul put up a valiant fight against Carlos Alcaraz, then later knocked out Andy Murray alongside partner Taylor Fritz.
Fred Zinkie is back to help top off your fantasy baseball lineups with his top streaming options in this week's pitching preview.
The USA women's 3x3 basketball team dropped its second game, this time to Azerbaijan, 20-17, on Wednesday. They fell 17-13 to Germany on Tuesday.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros talk about the men and women both having success for the United States in the olympics, the discipline handed down to the Canadian women’s soccer team and are joined by USMNT captain Tyler Adams.
Nada Hafez won her first-round match over American Elizabeth Tartakovsky.