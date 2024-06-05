Orioles vs. Blue Jays Highlights
Ryan Mountcastle and the Orioles defeat George Springer and the Blue Jays, 10-1
The Orioles, who have gone 105 straight series without being swept, are on pace to surpass the all-time record shortly after the All-Star break.
Only Kristine Lilly and Tiffany Roberts were younger when they scored for the USWNT.
The Patriots have no intention of rushing Maye into a starting role before they believe he's ready.
Cole did not allow a run and struck out five batters.
Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis is reportedly set to return for Game 1 of the NBA Finals vs. the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
In today's edition: Miami eyes the "City Grand Slam," Djokovic passes Federer, college baseball's Sweet 16, Cricket World Cup primer, a unique journey to the NFL, and more.
For the second consecutive match at the French Open, defending champion Novak Djokovic rallied after to win after losing two sets. He advances to the quarterfinals with the win over Francisco Cerundolo.
Blaney appeared to run out of gas as he took the white flag.
The Oilers are headed to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in nearly two decades.
Birmingham-Southern College's baseball team is finally finished after an 11–10 loss to Wisconsin-Whitewater at the Division III College World Series.
Means, a former All-Star, is a free agent after this season.
The Sky have also been fined $5,000.
Dustin Poirier was gunning for an upset. Islam Makhachev snuffed it out.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Mike Brown could make up to $10 million annually with the Kings.
Garcia's attorney is reportedly seeking a suspension of four months or less.
The Bears have plenty to figure out in this year's training camp.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (probably) couldn't forecast this level of Mets ineptitude, but he did predict an Ohtani breakout in his pregame media scrum.
Even with the bloated outing, Imanaga's ERA stands at a tidy 1.86.
Bryce Harper was not happy after a rough start on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco.