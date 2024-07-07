Orioles vs. Athletics Highlights
Adley Rutschman and the Orioles take on Brent Rooker and the Athletics on July 6, 2024
"The girls just don’t have the work ethic."
Featuring two career-changing ladder matches, Money in the Bank is considered to be on the same prestige level as SummerSlam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.
Bridges will be staying with the Hornets, who drafted him in 2018, despite his history.
Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was killed in an auto accident, along with former Maryland player Isaiah Hazel and ex-Penn State player A.J. Lytton.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Coco Gauff advances to Wimbledon's fourth round for the third time, defeating Britain's Sonay Kartal in straight sets.
Lionel Messi missed his penalty, but goalkeeper Emi "Dibu" Martínez saved two penalties to send Argentina to the semifinals and eliminate Ecuador.
After advancing to the quarterfinals last year at Wimbledon, Jessica Pegula was upset in the second round by Wang Xinyu.
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
The July 4, 1923, heavyweight title fight between Jack Dempsey and Tommy Gibbons in Shelby, Montana, stands out as one of the most economically disastrous events in boxing history.
The newly-built CPKC Stadium, the first built specifically for a women's professional sports team, has a capacity of 11,500.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Cubs possibly being in trouble this season, the problem with the Mariners' offense, James Wood making his debut, remembering Orlando Cepeda and Pirates super fan Saxboy joins the show.
The 16-time Nathan's champ will be doing something different on the Fourth of July this year.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
Gipson, 33, is a free agent.
Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford shined on "Sunday Night Baseball," hitting for the cycle against the Baltmore Orioles.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
Forbes valued the franchise at $4.7 billion in 2023.
The 26-year-old 7-footer is coming off a breakout 2023-24 campaign that saw him average 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks in a career-high 25.3 minutes per game.
