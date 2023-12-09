Orioles lease agreement hits last-minute snag
The Baltimore Orioles and Maryland leaders continue to debate the terms of a long-term stadium lease agreement. According to an 11 News source, Gov. Wes Moore presented a new agreement to state lawmakers Friday, with the intention of making a formal announcement immediately after. Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-District 46, objected to several portions of the deal, the source told 11 News. One of those objections was a provision that would allow the Orioles to exit the deal after just ten years.