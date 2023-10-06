Orioles fans rally together, excited for postseason
Orioles fans rally together, excited for postseason
Orioles fans rally together, excited for postseason
Toronto manager John Schneider made a bold move to pull Jose Berrios early in Game 2 and it immediately backfired.
Fred Couples, the United States Ryder Cup vice-captain, has branded Rory McIlroy the “disrespectful” one in his furious bust-up with two of the American caddies during last weekend’s contest.
The Blue Jays' 2023 season was billed as a campaign to grow into a serious contender. After getting swept in Minnesota, any sign of progress is absent.
Early into the 2023-24 minor hockey season, many players and their parents are getting adjusted to a new policy from Hockey Canada. This season, all minor hockey players are being encouraged to wear the base layer they wear under their equipment to the arena. If they don't do that, they will have to change into their base layer inside a closed washroom stall at the rink.The new policy is trying to promote inclusion and to respect the privacy of all participants on a team. It is now the responsib
The New York Mets were awarded a 1-0 win over the Marlins in the game suspended by rain on Sept. 28, with Miami's two-run rally in the ninth voided because the inning was not completed. The game would have been resumed Monday had it impacted the postseason but was not because the Marlins were assured of the second NL wild card and Arizona the third. Major League Baseball, after consulting the Elias Sports Bureau, said Wednesday the score reverted to 1-0 under 7.02 (b) (4) (A) of the Official Bas
NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Eppler quit as New York Mets general manager Thursday, and a person familiar with the probe said he is under investigation by Major League Baseball. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation. The person did not disclose the nature of the probe, but the New York Post was first to report Thursday that Eppler is being investigated by MLB for improper use of the injured list. His surprising r
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno left Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series at Milwaukee after he was struck by a backswing. When Milwaukee's Brice Turang struck out swinging to lead off the second inning, his bat hit Moreno's helmet. The game was delayed for several minutes to allow Moreno to get examined. After Moreno took a few warmup pitches, he stayed in the game for the remainder of the second. But José Herrera took over at catcher in the bottom of the third. Moreno
Lip readers are analyzing Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's conversation at the Chiefs game—here's what Taylor said!
MINNEAPOLIS — Blue Jays manager John Schneider was thrown a curveball Wednesday when his pre-game media availability was interrupted by a countrywide test of the emergency alert system. Schneider was two minutes into his session with reporters at Target Field when loud alarm noises sounded on cellphones throughout the interview room. A smiling Schneider took the brief interruption in stride. A second wave of alarm sounds came about 30 seconds later. "This is a good omen I think," Schneider said
The Princess of Wales didn't let her injured hand keep her from giving the game her all
Verstappen can clinch his third successive title at the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend.
An investigation is under way to determine the cause of a huge fire which broke out on Thursday afternoon Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, the venue for last week’s Ryder Cup.
Need to dig deep in Week 5? Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski has you covered with his sleeper picks for the slate.
The McLaren driver is thriving in 2023, but the top step of the podium remains elusive.
Prince William paid a low-key visit to Aston Villa during their Europa League match, and he was left delighted following a win during a closely-fought match
Fans have gotten an up close look at the future of the Maple Leafs this preseason, plus other musing as Maple Leafs camp nears its conclusion.
AM Racing announced Thursday that Hailie Deegan will join the team with a multiyear agreement in the NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning in 2024. The deal was unveiled at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, where the team — established by Tim Self and operated by Kevin Cywinski — expressed its intent for an expanded presence in […]
The next round of the MLB playoffs gets underway on Saturday with all eight teams in action. Here's how the series break down, plus a fun fact for each.
The Blue Jays were swept out of the playoffs for the second straight year, as Minnesota advanced to the ALDS.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Joel Embiid joining Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics.