How to make original Japanese spaghetti Napolitan

Step by Step How To Make Spaghetti Napolitan, Original Japanese Spaghetti. "Spaghetti Napolitan" is a popular westernized Japanese pasta dish that makes for an easy, healthy dinner. After being inspired by spaghetti and ketchup military rations, a chef in Yokohama at the New Grand Hotel whipped up the recipe and named it after Naples, Italy. For vegetarians, substitute the chicken consumé and bacon/sausage for powdered or paste vegetable broth and cubed yellow squash, tomatoes, or zucchini. Y: I really love this recipe because it's super easy to make and has lots of vegetables in it. I personally like frying thinner noodles on high heat at the very end in extra oil for a more savory taste, but make sure to keep stirring so as not to burn it! ★ Ingredients for 2~3 Servings ・2~3 Cloves of Garlic ・½ Onion, sliced ・¼~½ Bell Pepper, sliced ・2~3 White Mushrooms, sliced ・2 Sticks of Asparagus, diagonally sliced (Optional) ・3 Berkshire Pork Sausage, diagonally sliced* ・2 Slices of Bacon, finely sliced ・200g or half a box of Spaghetti ・½ Tbsp Chicken or Vegetable Consommé ・4 Tbsp of Ketchup ・1 tsp Worcester Sauce ・3 Tbsp of Olive Oil ・2 Pinches of Herbes de Provence (Optional)** ・2 Pinches of Nutmeg (Optional) ・1 Pinch of Brown Sugar or 2 tsp of Honey ・Pepper ・Salt ★ Cooking Recipe 1) Heat a pot of salted water for the spaghetti (it's said that the water should taste like the sea when cooking spaghetti) 2) Prepare vegetables and meat while your water is heating up. 3) Once the water has come to a rolling boil, add your spaghetti. Don't forget to set a timer! 4) While heating the pan on medium-low heat, add olive oil and minced garlic, stirring until fragrant. 5) Raise the heat to medium and add your vegetables to the pan and cook until softened. Once the onions are transparent and soft, add your meats. 6) After your meat has cooked through, season with Herbs de Province, Nutmeg, Brown Sugar, Salt, Pepper, Chicken Consommé, Ketchup, and Worcester Sauce. 7) Add about 3 Tbsp or ¼ cup of pasta water to your pan to help the sauce and veggies stick to the pasta. Add pasta and sear on medium-high heat until most of the water has evaporated. Keep the pasta moving so it doesn't burn! 8) Plate your finish spaghetti and top with Parmesan, fresh or dried parsley, and tabasco sauce and chili flakes if you like it spicy. 9) Enjoy!