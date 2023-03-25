Should organized sports be allowed at one NKY park?
For the past five years, a youth cross country team has run at Flagship Park without any hurdles, but they later found out there's an ordinance banning organized sports of any kind at the park.
Actress and singer also describes updating the story for modern women
Brookfield Zoo’s latest addition, a silverback gorilla named Jontu, is ready to meet the public following his move from Saint Louis Zoo in February.Jontu, a 26-year-old western lowland gorilla, has been acclimatizing to his new home since his arrival in early February, according to the zoo.Over the past few weeks, Jontu was given access to his habitat while the section was closed to guests, allowing him to meet the other members of the gorilla group: Binti, 35; Koola, 28; Kamba,18; Nora, 9; and Ali, 4.According to staff at Brookfield Zoo, the nearly 500-pound ape has been enlisted to maintain harmony within the group, as silverbacks are known to do.“Guests may notice Jontu, sitting away from the others a lot of the time, but he is very attentive and aware of where other members of the troop are and monitors them, always looking out for their best interest,” said Tim Sullivan, interim director of primate care.Western lowland gorillas are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, with an estimated 300,000 western lowland gorillas found throughout Western Equatorial Africa. Credit: Lynette Kleisner/CZS-Brookfield Zoo via Storyful
Police body camera footage shows the moments John Carter was arrested for the 2011 murder of his fiancé, Katelyn Markham. Over the years, Carter repeatedly told press, including WCPO, that he wasn't involved in her death. Carter even participated in search parties looking for Markham. Read more: https://bit.ly/3nhX5Hn
Lowry had already been eliminated following defeats by Taylor Montgomery and Mackenzie Hughes.
"There were never any signs," a source close to the wrestler's family tells PEOPLE
SANDVIKEN, Sweden — Canada's Kerri Einarson closed her round-robin schedule with an 11-5 loss to Denmark's Madeleine Dupont on Friday but still managed to secure a playoff berth at the women's world curling championship. Her Manitoba-based rink of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris, which defeated Turkey's Dilsat Yildiz 10-4 earlier in the day, finished in third place at 7-5 and will face sixth-place Japan (7-5) on Saturday in a qualification match at the Goransson Arena. The top s
Police at Bowling State Green University, where the game was held, are investigating the incident
Joe Rogan had very high praise for Jorge Masvidal, who responded to the UFC commentator's comparison to Georges St-Pierre.
It hasn't been all doom and gloom for the Leafs since pushing their chips in at the deadline, but they've yet to look like the contender they hope to be.
Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman thinks the NHL didn't do enough to punish Bruins forward A.J. Greer for a high cross-check on Thursday.
No. 3 Gonzaga got the best of No. 3 UCLA in the final seconds of their Sweet 16 match and the Zags will face No. 4 UConn in the Elite 8 after the Huskies handedly beat No. 8 Arkansas. No. 3 Kansas State stunned No. 7 Michigan State in an overtime thriller, with heroics from Wildcat guard Markquis Nowell. Kansas State will take on No. 9 Florida Atlantic, as the Owls’ Cinderella run continues after beating No. 4 Tennessee. Plus, Tom Brady retired from playing football, but he hasn’t retired from being rich … and is putting his piggy bank to good use in Las Vegas!
Bianca Andreescu toppled seventh seed Maria Sakkari, who exited the Miami Open second round along with Ons Jabeur and Caroline Garcia.
"Mahomes took that BS deal — just 10 years and wanted it to look like half a [billion]."
World Athletics has made the landmark decision to ban transgender women from competing in female international events.
McDavid is the first Oilers player to score 60 goals in a season since some guy named Wayne Gretzky in 1986-87.
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NHL playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
The debate over transgender inclusion in sport has intensified after a male-born cyclist won a prestigious women's amateur race.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-free agency (sort of) mock draft. Wait until you see the dice roll the Colts take at No. 4.
Not content with the backlash he received at the World Cup, Emiliano Martinez has recreated the crude gesture he made in Qatar, this time alongside his Argentina team-mates in a chaotic homecoming for the players.
The UFC on ESPN 43 co-feature is set after former women's bantamweight champ Holly Holm and Yana Santos made weight Friday in San Antonio.