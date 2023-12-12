OREO makes ‘Puffer Snacket’ - winter coat with built-in cookie dispenser

SWNS

A woman has spent just $100 on "thriftmas" by gifting second hand presents to family and friends - and says "it's more special" than buying new. Rebecca Bingham, 34, has always had a passion for thrifting and loves to find unique gifts in charity shops. This year, due to being laid off from her job in November, she is thrifting 70 per cent of the presents for her family. Rebecca has put together 15 gift bundles for her family and friends – spending just $100 on all the thrifted items and an extra $100 on a few new items such as bottles of fizz. She themed each bundle finding presents such as cookbooks, glassware, and blankets for a few dollars each. Rebecca believes thrifting is “more special” and “better” than buying new. Rebecca, who works in reality TV casting and development, from Atlanta, Georgia, US, said: “The things I’ve purchased are really unique. “I think it’s better than going to Amazon, and getting mass produced things that end up back in the thrift store. “It’s more special. “You never know what you are going to find in a thrift store – it’s exciting.” Rebecca has been thrifting since she was little – and loves to find gifts with a “vintage element” for her friends and family. Over the years, she has increased how many of her Christmas gifts are thrifted. She said: “I always combine thrifted elements with new elements. “70 per cent is thrifted.” Rebecca said one of her favourite finds is a brass butterfly decoration – which she found in a thrift store for $12. She’s found lots of cookbooks, an olive dish, and other interior décor. Rebecca finished her bundles off with bottles of wine and food – and has spend an additional $100 on the new items. Rebecca said: “I love starting a bundle with a book. I love a cookbook. “I got my step mum a book signed by the author. “Thrifting is the crème de la crème. "It’s an outlet for my shopping addiction.” Rebecca loves the “thrill” of thrifting and not knowing what she will find and says her friends and family always love their gifts. She said: “All my best friends eagerly await my thrifted gifts.” Rebecca also thrifts a lot of her Christmas decorations – searching for her nostalgic ornaments in charity shops. She said: “I have been on the mission to re-thrift a bunch of things. “I found a German Christmas tree and a vintage ceramic one.” Rebecca believes the feeling of Christmas has been lost – and too much is spent on gifts. She said: “It’s wild to see the amount of money spent on presents these days. “If you have the money – go for it. “What’s important about Christmas has been lost. “It’s kind of sad. “I love nostalgia. That’s what is important for Christmas. “If you want it, you can thrift it.”