Oregon Zoo river otters find way to beat the heat

The Canadian Press
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning's bid for a three-peat is alive and well. With Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman and Andrei Vasilevskiy leading the way, the star-laden, two-time defending champions beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 Monday night in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. The victory two nights after suffering the most lopsisded loss in the team's playoff history trimmed Tampa Bay’s series deficit to 2-1 and breathed hope in the team's quest to become the first fran