Oregon Zoo Elephant Family Crushes Giant Pumpkins

Elephants smashed – and snacked on – giant pumpkins at the 24th annual Squishing of the Squash in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, October 13, according to the Oregon Zoo.

Video released by the Oregon Zoo on Thursday shows a family of Asian elephants crushing the massive and delicious pumpkins in Portland.

Steve Lefave, the elephant keeper, said: “We gave our elephant family some extra-large pumpkins to stomp on and chomp on,” according to the zoo.

The pumpkins were reported to range from 300 to 800 pounds (136kg to 363kg).

The Oregon Zoo explained that the event is a tradition dating back to 1999, when a local farmer “dropped off a prize-winning 828-pound pumpkin for the elephant family.” Credit: Oregon Zoo via Storyful