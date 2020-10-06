Oregon State Trooper Displays Cat-Like Reflexes to Prevent Pet's Escape From Car

An Oregon State Police trooper demonstrated his cat-like reflexes during a traffic stop, preventing a kitty from leaping to its freedom, as seen in this video, uploaded on Monday, October 5.

“During the conclusion of the stop, Trooper Harris was able to detain an escapee and successfully put it back in the car,” said Oregon State Police in a Facebook post. “Those are some #FastHands, slightly scratched up hands, but fast.”

Police appealed to drivers to secure their animals while in the car. “It is not only for the safety of the driver, but for the animals safety as well,” they said. Credit: Oregon State Police via Storyful