Oregon State Football Stadium Imploded to Make Way for Renovations

The football stadium at Oregon State University (OSU) was partially imploded on Friday, January 7, as part of plans to renovate the arena, the school said.

Video filmed by OSU shows the explosion at Reser Stadium on campus in Corvallis.

The project was expected to be finished before football season in 2023 and would “transform … Reser Stadium into a national best-in-class football facility with year-round programs and facilities for all OSU students, faculty and staff,” the university said, including a student center and a wellness center. Credit: Oregon State University via Storyful