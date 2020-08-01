Oregon Police Urge Use of Seatbelts After Car Flips in Minor Collision

Police in Medford, Oregon, urged drivers to wear their seat belts in late July, sharing video showing a car flip on to its roof during a minor collision with a SUV.

As the SUV changes lanes, the two vehicles collide, causing the car to flip upside down. “The driver of the vehicle that flipped over was wearing a seat belt and walked away with very little injury,” police said. “Had she not been buckled up, she could have been seriously injured.” Credit: Medford Police via Storyful