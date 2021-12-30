Oregon Police Car Hit by SUV Sliding on Black Ice

An Oregon patrol car was crashed into by an SUV sliding on black ice on US Route 199 in Grants Pass on the morning of December 27.

Lieut Benson had just finished assessing a slide-off crash when another incident occurred behind him, prompting him to reverse back to the location to help, Oregon State Police said. Upon exiting his vehicle, Benson saw that a third car had lost control and ran to safety before the moment of impact.

Oregon State Police released video with the reminder: “Don’t be fooled, the temperatures are still freezing, and black ice is lurking in the shadows.” Credit: Oregon State Police via Storyful