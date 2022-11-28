Oregon Ducks Player Strikes Rival Fan After Intrastate Loss

Oregon Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson struck an Oregon State Beavers fan on the field at Reser Stadium following the Ducks’ loss to their intrastate rivals on Saturday, November 26.

Video shared by Twitter user @WCNYGFan shows Johnson being escorted by coaching staff after hitting a Beavers fan from behind.

Oregon Ducks are reportedly investigating the incident.

“We are aware of a postgame exchange involving a member of our football team and a fan and are working to gather more information,” the Oregon athletic department said in a statement to Associated Press.

Oregon Beavers overcame a 21-point deficit in the third quarter to defeat their longtime rivals Ducks 38-34. Credit: Bryant Raeburn via Storyful