Oregon dominates Oregon State to earn spot in Pac-12 title game
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the Ducks 31-7 win over the Beavers for a spot in the Pac-12 championship game.
A blow that seemed to be inadvertent against an official led to an ejection.
Tony Romo needed to be reminded there was a football game going on after Dolly Parton's halftime performance.
A B.C.-born basketball player at the University of California Berkeley went into the stands Monday to confront a fan who allegedly called him a terrorist.Following Cal's loss to UTEP on Monday in the SoCal Challenge held in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., head coach Mark Madsen said in a statement that Fardaws Aimaq "was allegedly subjected to abhorrent and offensive comments from a fan — including being called a terrorist." "I am disturbed that Fardaws was allegedly on the receiving end of such la
Harald Hasselbach, who won a Grey Cup and two Super Bowls over his professional football career, has died, the Calgary Stampeders said Thursday. He was 56. The family of the Dutch-born, Canadian-raised defensive lineman said Hasselbach had cancer, the Stampeders said in a release. Hasselbach, who attended South Delta Secondary School in Tsawwassen, B.C., and the University of Washington, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Stampeders in 1989. He played 50 games for Calgary from 1990-'93, helping
According to a new report, the Blue Jays could be in for a busy offseason, including a potential Bo Bichette trade.
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will rock an Indigenous-themed mask after all in honor his wife on Native American Heritage Night.
Nylander's value has jumped significantly since the Leafs opened their season less than two months ago. Here's what his next deal might look like now.
Mahan mused that he could be the start of a trend of players enjoying shorter careers.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay attacked a Black, female ESPN reporter after she criticized his "rich, white billionaire" privilege.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are broken offensively in a way that could not have been anticipated during training camp or even a couple of months ago. Seattle's 31-13 loss to San Francisco on Thursday night was the latest example of an offense that's filled with talent but is awful on third downs, inefficient in the red zone and sometimes has game plans that don't make sense. Coach Pete Carroll sounds fed up. He came as close as he ever does to calling out a member of his coaching s
The four-time Olympic gold medalist supported her husband as he played with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some intriguing findings for Week 12.
Mercedes star Hamilton has accused his rival team’s principal Horner of “stirring” the pot.
The Ohio State-Michigan matchup will have massive implications for the Big Ten and for the hierarchy of the College Football Playoff.
A combined 30-minute delay wiped out half of the one-hour session.
TORONTO (AP) — O.G. Anunoby matched his season high with 26 points, Pascal Siakam had 18 and the Toronto Raptors beat Chicago 121-108 on Friday night in the NBA's In-Season Tournament, eliminating the Bulls for contention. The Raptors, eliminated when Orlando beat Boston earlier Friday, improved to 1-2 in the tournament. Chicago fell to 0-3 in the tournament. The Bulls have lost three straight and six of seven. Dennis Schroder added 17 points in Toronto's balanced attack. Gary Trent Jr. had 16 p
SUNRISE, Fla. — Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness has returned to the team and will be behind the bench for Friday's road game against the Florida Panthers. Bowness took a leave of absence a month ago after his wife had a seizure. Associate coach Scott Arniel served as interim head coach while Bowness was away. A Jets spokesman confirmed via email on Friday that Bowness had returned to the club. The team also posted video clips on social media of Bowness at the morning skate and shaking hand
Justin Herbert rarely shows emotion on the field and never before negatively. In frustration against the Packers, the Chargers quarterback let loose.
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson wasn't thrilled to see Sam Hartman, his QB for five years, celebrate senior night with Notre Dame.
The Boston Bruins have played less than 20 games, but they are already clear favorites in the Atlantic Division.