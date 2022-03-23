Orcas team up to take down hammerhead shark in Galapagos

Hammerhead sharks are one of the top predators in the Galapagos Islands. But that changes when a pod of orcas arrives in the area. Orcas, also known as killer whales are transient in these waters. They come and go as they please, carried by the current and by instinct, they travel in and around almost all waters around the globe. They are the ocean's undisputed apex predator, fearing nothing. Orcas are highly intelligent animals, possessing sophisticated communication abilities that allow them to work together to hunt large and powerful prey, such as this unfortunate hammerhead shark. Dive guides near Wolfe Island were leaving their dive boat, making a short trip in their panga (inflatable dinghy) to the nearby dive site. As they neared the shallower water and prepared to get in, they noticed a pod of orcas near the dive site. There was an obvious commotion happening just below the surface. The orcas had captured a hammerhead shark and they were tearing it apart and eating it. Interestingly, the orcas were cooperating with each other and taking turns instead of competing with each other. Orcas live in pods, or families with complex social structures. They spend decades together and the rules in the pod are well adhered to. For these scuba divers, it was a rare opportunity to witness one of nature's most intimidating and impressive animals in action. Although this was unfortunate for the shark, this harsh side of nature is needed to keep the delicate balance of the ocean in check.