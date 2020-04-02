Orangutans Form 'Special Bond' With Otters at Belgian Zoo

A family of orangutans at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, has formed a “special bond” with a bevy of Asian small-clawed otters sent to live in their enclosure.

According to the zoo, staff added the otters to the orangutan enclosure as a form of enrichment for the family, which consists of 24-year-old male Ujian, 15-year-old female Sari, and their four-year-old male offspring Berani.

The zoo said the otters enjoy playing “with their big, furry friends,” while Ujian and Berani have formed a “very special bond” with their new neighbors.

Ujian, Sari, and Berani have been living at Pairi Daiza since their move in 2017 from Heidelberg Zoo. Credit: Pascale Jones/Pairi Daiza via Storyful