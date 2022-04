The Oregon Zoo in Portland said they welcomed a newborn orangutan into their primate family on Wednesday, April 13.

The baby and its mother, a 20-year-old Bornean orangutan named Kitra, were reportedly “doing well” and bonding in their behind-the-scenes maternity den, the zoo reported.

This sweet video released by the zoo on April 15 shows Kitra gazing at and snuggling with her newborn. Credit: Oregon Zoo via Storyful