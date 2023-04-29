Orange County storms cause trees to fall on top of cars, block roads
Orange County storms cause trees to fall on top of cars, block roads
Orange County storms cause trees to fall on top of cars, block roads
“How much taxes and how much money did the people back in the ice age spend to warm up the Earth?” Greene asked a cheering crowd.
The species “evolved during the Jurassic era and survived where the dinosaurs didn’t,” officials said.
Billions of gallons of water are being released from Lake Powell and dumped into waterways along the Grand Canyon, according to federal environmental agencies. For 72 hours, water will be released from the Glen Canyon Dam at a rate of 39,500 cubic feet per second, which the National Park Service characterized as a "much larger than normal." The release aims to restore sandbars, beaches and campsites used by visitors to the Grand Canyon, according to the NPS.
Here's how to identify it and what to do if you encounter one.
Hailstorms are expected throughout the region through the weekend
Bears are beginning to emerge from their dens after a winter of hibernating.
Warmer oceans have negative impacts on marine life and coastal ecosystems and drive extreme weather patterns, more ice melt and rising sea levels.
A well-positioned trail camera caught a wrestling match between two black bears in South Lake Tahoe on April 23.The camera was set up by nature enthusiast and local Toogee Sielsch, who told Storyful he was “pretty sure” this was “two young adult male black bear siblings.”“RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE! Well, how about ‘friendly fracas in the forest’?” he joked, adding that the bears kept going for no less than 15 minutes.Sielsch frequently captures videos and images of wildlife in the Lake Tahoe area and shares the footage on his Tahoe Toogee Instagram account. Credit: Toogee Sielsch via Storyful
David Vives / UnsplashVisit the sandy beaches of the West Coast, and there’s a good chance your would-be sunbathing spot is already occupied by a California sea lion. There are as many as 300,000 of these ear-flapped, whiskered, and very noisy marine mammals living in the U.S. alone—but their population hasn’t always been so robust. Hunting and pollution throughout the years meant that there were fewer than 90,000 animals by 1975. The Marine Mammal Protection Act, passed in 1972, is credited wit
Researchers have mapped the genomes of 240 mammals, including us, providing insight into evolution, species conservation and fighting disease.
Expect days of clouds and bouts of rain into early next week as April looks to end on a dreary note.
“Its mom will be back soon to take care of it. Babies are often left unattended to keep predator’s attention away from it.”
Maddie, the Great Dane, is quite the Weather Watcher & is fond of playing in torrential rain but isn't too sure about Hail. Watch & enjoy as Maddie checks out the rarely-seen Hail accompanying the torrential rain but doesn't want to get too close & personal with the hail stones.
“Never a dull day.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is at the United Nations to mark the halfway point of reaching the UN's 2030 Sustainable Development Goals for climate change, clean water and ending extreme poverty. Critics are calling for the government to do more.
The animal was born to Ash, who herself was the first koala born after the devastating Black Summer bushfires of 2019 and 2020
The latest ice breakup forecast for Yukon suggests there may be some flooding in the Dawson City area this spring, though not likely in town. "We assess the flood risk as low for Dawson City proper, the town itself, because it is protected by the dike," said Anthony Bier, the Yukon government's acting senior hydrologist. It's been a cool spring so far in the Dawson area, and a lot of snow fell over the winter. The amount of snow on the ground — called the snowpack — is higher than it usually is,
Water quality at Bridlington's South Beach is rated by the Environment Agency as "poor".
The case of seven youth who took the Ontario government to court over its failure to address the impacts of our warming planet, which they argued was a violation of their Charter rights, has been dismissed by the Superior Court of Justice. But a key point in the judge’s decision leaves the door open for future cases that could have a different outcome. The case was dismissed on the grounds the PCs' altering of climate legislation in 2018, weakening the province’s emission reduction targets, did
"The peacock who spent last night in a tree outside the Bronx Zoo flew back onto zoo grounds under his own initiative," a Bronx Zoo officials tells PEOPLE