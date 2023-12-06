Orange County father shares family's story on mental health, encourages others to get help

Reuters Videos

STORY: Hospitals in China are seeing a surge in respiratory illnesses and clusters of pneumonia in children.The recent outbreaks in the country where COVID emerged in late 2019 have attracted the global spotlight, after the World Health Organization asked China for more detailed information last week. Here's what we know about the surge and why health experts are saying there's no evidence for international alarm.The rise in respiratory illnesses comes as China braces for its first full winter season since it lifted strict COVID-19 restrictions.Some social media users have posted photos of children receiving intravenous drips in hospital, while local media have posted videos of crowded hospitals.A Chinese health official said the outbreak is caused by known pathogens and that there is no sign of new infectious diseases.Data suggests the increase is linked to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions along with the circulation of known pathogens such as mycoplasma pneumoniae. That's a common bacterial infection that typically affects younger children.Doctors in China and experts abroad are not too worried about the outbreaks, noting many other countries saw similar increases in respiratory diseases after easing pandemic measures. Chinese authorities say they will open more pediatric outpatient clinics to ensure more elderly people and children receive flu vaccines and encourage people to wear masks and wash their hands.