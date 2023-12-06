Orange County father shares family's story on mental health, encourages others to get help
"Hopefully you can avoid ever having something like this happen to you, or worse."
A B.C. doctor who was fired after refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 has lost her bid to get her hospital privileges back.The Hospital Appeal Board has found that Dr. Theresa Szezepaniak's refusal of the shot in 2021 amounted to neglect of her obligations as a hospitalist at Royal Inland Hospital, and the decision to take action on her privileges was appropriate.Szezepaniak's contract with Interior Health (IH) was terminated on Nov. 16, 2021 after she declined the vaccine, which was requ
TORONTO — Ontario's top doctor says there is "a lot" of COVID-19 circulating in the province right now, and levels of both that virus and influenza are on the rise. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says it looks like both viruses are set to peak over the holiday season. He says this is a key week for Ontarians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu because immunization takes about 10 to 14 days to take effect. Moore says just 13 per cent of the eligible population has rec
Doctors will not detain the teenager under the Mental Health Act and there is a shortage of placements at secure children’s homes nationally.
Two patients in separate incidents died while waiting for a doctor's care in a Montreal-area emergency room. ER staff say they cannot keep up with the amount of patients coming in.
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Three times a week, on average, a police car pulls up to a school in Wicomico County on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. A student is brought out, handcuffed and placed inside for transport to a hospital emergency room for a psychiatric evaluation. Over the past eight years, the process has been used at least 750 times on students. Some are as young as 5 years old. The state law that allows for these removals, known as petitions for emergency evaluation, is meant to be limited to
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A pregnant Texas woman whose fetus has a fatal diagnosis asked a court Tuesday to let her have an abortion, bringing what her attorneys say is the first lawsuit of its kind in the U.S. since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year. Texas is one of 13 states that ban abortion at nearly all stages of pregnancy. Although Texas allows exceptions, doctors and women have argued in court this year that the state's law is so restrictive and vaguely worded that physicians are fearful of
Joe Vipond, a Canadian emergency room physician who was a strong supporter of masking during the pandemic, said in a speech last year that the slow recognition that COVID-19 is spread by airborne transmission resulted in what is likely “the most egregious public health error in modern history.” The notion that governments can commit public health errors in response to a public health emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic — and that these errors can negatively impact a large number of people — has begun to receive attention from the scientific community and the popular press. Public health measures such as mask mandates, lockdowns, school closures and vaccine mandates are now widely discussed.
It's more likely to regain weight after coming off of weight loss drugs, but experts say the opposite scenario can happen — and leave lasting effects.
Ottawa Public Health is ending its dedicated COVID-19 response funded by the province as that funding is set to expire.Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health, told the board of health the public health agency will return to pre-pandemic levels of full-time employees by 2024. According to Etches, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) grew from 500 employees in March 2020 to 4,400 at the peak of its pandemic response. A majority of those workers were focused on immunization, she said."We have be
STORY: Hospitals in China are seeing a surge in respiratory illnesses and clusters of pneumonia in children.The recent outbreaks in the country where COVID emerged in late 2019 have attracted the global spotlight, after the World Health Organization asked China for more detailed information last week. Here's what we know about the surge and why health experts are saying there's no evidence for international alarm.The rise in respiratory illnesses comes as China braces for its first full winter season since it lifted strict COVID-19 restrictions.Some social media users have posted photos of children receiving intravenous drips in hospital, while local media have posted videos of crowded hospitals.A Chinese health official said the outbreak is caused by known pathogens and that there is no sign of new infectious diseases.Data suggests the increase is linked to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions along with the circulation of known pathogens such as mycoplasma pneumoniae. That's a common bacterial infection that typically affects younger children.Doctors in China and experts abroad are not too worried about the outbreaks, noting many other countries saw similar increases in respiratory diseases after easing pandemic measures. Chinese authorities say they will open more pediatric outpatient clinics to ensure more elderly people and children receive flu vaccines and encourage people to wear masks and wash their hands.
Advocacy group the Ontario Health Coalition says health-care access is worsening in the province with 1,199 instances where health-care services were closed so far in 2023, including 868 emergency room closures — an all-time high.
