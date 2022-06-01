Orange County auction of surplus equipment offers tons of useful items

The Canadian Press

PARIS — Can Canadian Leylah Fernandez win Roland Garros? “I hope so! But that victory is far away. I just want to appreciate this win, and concentrate on my next match,” the 19-year-old from Montreal said after an impressive three-set victory over American Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round on Sunday. Can Leylah Fernandez win Roland Garros? “Yes, that’s why we’re here. But to be specific, I think anybody who is allowed to play here is able, is capable of winning it, because they made it here.