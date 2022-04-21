Opting for farmer's boxes to save

Reuters

The dollar edged up on Thursday supported by expectations for aggressive Federal Reserve monetary tightening, but was well off the previous day's peaks amid nervousness about what a gathering of finance ministers might say about its rapid appreciation. The greenback added 0.36% to 128.335 yen, after soaring to a two-decade high of 129.430 on Wednesday as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) stepped in to the bond market for the third time in three months to defend its zero-percent yield target, drawing a stark contrast with the Fed's increasingly hawkish posture. The dollar index - which measures the currency against six peers including the yen - ticked up 0.11% to 100.45, following its retreat in the previous session from a more than two-year peak of 101.03.