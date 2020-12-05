Optimism grows for coronavirus financial relief bill
Politico White House Correspondent Anita Kumar discusses the bipartisan plan for financial aid in Congress.
Politico White House Correspondent Anita Kumar discusses the bipartisan plan for financial aid in Congress.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri discusses the ongoing Terence Davis investigation, Pascal Siakam's play in the bubble, new players and why Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol aren't on the Raptors.
The NFL moved the Ravens' Week 13 game to Tuesday due to the team's COVID-19 outbreak.
It's the final week of the fantasy football regular season, so make sure to check out these rankings before you set your lineup.
Former Canucks anthem singer Mark Donnelly is out of work after announcing plan to attend an anti-mask rally.
The jersey was expected to sell for between $200,000 and $300,000 at auction.
The Buckeyes jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead as Justin Fields had four TDs.
The intruder was arrested after he returned and reportedly tried and break into Kylie Jenner's house.
NBA players must follow strict protocols now that they are no longer in a bubble.
Anthony Davis has missed time with injuries over his career.
Miami's angling for a playoff berth this year, and it welcomes Myles Gaskin back just in time. Scott Pianowski has your Week 13 fantasy status report.
Burfict has been out of the NFL since his latest dirty hit.
Washington’s Ty Jones made one of the best catches of the season on Saturday against Stanford.
Indigenous hockey pioneer Fred Sasakamoose's funeral on Saturday was streamed to hundreds of people on Facebook and featured comments from leaders across Canada. Sasakamoose died on Nov. 24 of complications of COVID-19. He was 86. Sasakamoose, one of the first Indigenous people to play in the NHL, played 11 games with Chicago during the 1953-54 season, splitting time with the Moose Jaw Canucks of the Western Canadian Junior Hockey League. FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron was the master of ceremonies for the service which was held at the community arena bearing Sasakamoose's name on the Ahtahkakoop First Nation. Due to the public health order regarding funeral service restrictions, only 30 people were in person for Sasakamoose's funeral but the stream on Facebook saw over 600 people to virtually attend. In an interview, Cameron said he had many great memories of Sasakamoose and his legacy. He said Sasakamoose was a "mighty fine man." "He always had a lesson when he spoke to not just me, but to thousands of us," Cameron said. "I'll never forget, he'd say: 'Believe in yourself'." A video tribute was played at the ceremony which featured condolences from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, AFN Chief Perry Bellegarde and many other First Nations leaders. "In every generation there are people who fight for what is right who break down barriers and who've paved the way for others," Trudeau said in a video tribute. "Fred Sasakamoose, was one of those people. He was a survivor, a trailblazer and a leader. "On the ice or on the band council, Fred dedicated his life to his community after he survived the residential school system, after he made history as one of the first Indigenous players in the NHL, he returned home to give back," Trudeau said. "Fred didn't just share his love of the game with young people he believed in them and worked hard to support them, he was a champion for youth and his legacy will live on." Bettman said in the video tribute Sasakamoose was a pioneer who "gave so much of himself to his community". "I considered it a pleasure to meet him and know him, he will be missed," Bettman said. Eugene Arcand, Brandon Montour, John Chabot and Reggie Leech were among many of the NHL players to appear in the video as well. Cameron said he and the FSIN have been clear about their messaging regarding the seriousness of COVID-19. "Let's all do our part to stay safe because it has taken one of our leaders and a man who was well respected throughout the First Nation country and federal government."
One of the NFL's most bruising backs is hanging up his cleats.
The Blue Raiders had three games canceled or postponed in 2020. The school said it felt it was time for players to go home to be with their families.
Their practice facility is still under construction. The players and staff are on the hunt for temporary housing in Tampa. As the NBA's only team playing outside of its market — and country — this season, the Toronto Raptors have numerous hurdles to clear. But team president Masai Ujiri said if there's a unique trait about Toronto, it's his roster's ability to come together in the face of big challenges. He expects nothing less in this bizarre campaign. "Listen, this is not an easy task here," Ujiri said on a Zoom video conference call Saturday. "There’s a lot of sacrifices to it. I know the whole world is sacrificing now and we are coming into a game and we’re working at a job that we love. "When we decide this is something that we are going to do, we all want to do it together. I’m proud of this organization, honestly, to make this jump." The Raptors begin team practices Sunday in Tampa, where they'll play their "home" games at Amalie Arena at least for part of the season due to Canada's travel restrictions around COVID-19. Ujiri spoke to the media for nearly 40 minutes Saturday, touching on everything from free agency and front-office contracts, to keeping the Black Lives Matter momentum going, and the 13th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's death. The Raptors learned less than three weeks ago they wouldn't be permitted to play out of Scotiabank Arena. The last-minute location change has meant rushing to build a practice court in a hotel ballroom, and finding the players and staff housing. Replicating the comforts of Toronto's OVO Centre practice facility won't be easy, but Ujiri said if the team's reaction to the bubble's ballroom courts during the NBA's summer restart is any indication, the team will adapt. "I remember walking into the ballroom in the bubble almost the same time as Kyle (Lowry) and Fred (VanVleet). I’ll never forget that image in my head. Right away they dribbled the ball and just got to it," Ujiri said. "These guys are hoopers. There was no complaint, there was nothing, all they wanted to do was play. That’s how basketball players are, they see that hoop, they see that wooden floor and they just want to play." Ujiri, who is with the team in Florida and was also in the Walt Disney World "bubble" after the resumption of play, said priority No. 1 is supporting the players and staff in relocating. "As the leader of the organization you try as hard as you can to make your staff, your players, everybody feel as comfortable as you can," he said. "That’s why you always want to be in the environment that they are in too so that you are experiencing it with them." The global pandemic will determine whether the Raptors will be home before the end of the season. "Whether we are in Naples (Toronto's pre-bubble camp), whether we are in a bubble in Orlando, whether we’re here, whether we’re coming back, we play sports to win," he said. "You are going to have adversity ... wherever we end up, home in Toronto, we love you guys there and we will do everything for you guys." Whether fans will be allowed at Amalie Arena for the 18 home games scheduled so far — the league has released only the first half of the season schedule — is still a question mark. Florida had over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and recently surpassed the one-million mark in total cases. "We’re in the process of working all these things (out), and I don't have definite answer for you, but the health and safety protocols are going to be important to us," said Ujiri, who thanked the Orlando Magic for allowing the Raptors to play within the same market. Uncertainty around where they'd play pushed the renegotiation of staff contracts to the back-burner, but Ujiri said GM Bobby Webster's new contract is virtually a done deal. There remains roster uncertainly around the future of Terence Davis, who faces seven charges, including assault and harassment after allegedly striking his girlfriend. Davis, who is with the team in Tampa, appears in court Dec. 11, a day before the Raptors tip off the pre-season at Charlotte. Ujiri said the team must respect the process of the players' association and the league's investigation. "We made a decision as an organization with all the information we had with us. I will say this: We don't condone anything that resembles what was alleged to have happened ... we’ve done as much due diligence in talking to Terence, in talking to our organization," Ujiri said. "We went as far as even talking to all the women in our organization and getting their point of view." The Raptors revamped their front court in free agency after losing Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol. With so much riding on the 2021 off-season and free agency, Ujiri said that limited "term and years" the Raptors could offer their former big men. "Marc and Serge were incredible for our organization, and all of us have the same exact feelings about them," he said. "Hard to see, but sometimes we have to move on from these things." The Raptors added Aron Baynes, a "guy that you don't like on the other team and you love on your team," Ujiri said, and Alex Len to fill the void. The NBA's developmental G League is also in limbo, and when — or if — it does tip off this season, Raptors 905, which runs out of Mississauga, Ont., faces the same travel restrictions as its parent club. That doesn't mean they won't figure out a way to play. "I will say this, whatever the G League is doing, the Toronto Raptors and 905 will participate," Ujiri said. A CBC "kid reporter" posed the Zoom call's final question to Ujiri, asking how young fans can follow the team while they're not playing at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. "We're here! We're on TV! You can see us — we're not going anywhere," Ujiri said the young reporter. "We're right here with you guys. And we'll be back. We'll be back soon enough. We're going to give it our all, we're going to try and play our best ... this goes fast. A couple days ago we were in the bubble. We're right here now." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2020. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
LONDON — Chris Dixon's eyes welled up as he prepared to return to his seat.From Upton Park to the Olympic Stadium, Dixon has been coming to West Ham games across seven decades. Nine months without being able to come to watch his beloved team has been agony.“I never thought at my age I would get so excited about winning a ballot for a football match — it's been fantastic,” the 71-year-old Dixon said. “All my supporter friends are gagging to get back. I'm quite emotional really. It gets in my throat. I really am so pleased to be back.”For the visit of Manchester United, Dixon was part of the first crowd at a Premier League game since March when the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 61,000 in Britain forced unprecedented restrictions on the country.“Welcome home,” read the message flashing on the stadium’s exterior screen, although the players couldn't deliver on the field, collapsing to lose 3-1 to United after conceding three times in the second half.Only 2,000 fans were allowed into a stadium that can fit 60,000 on Saturday, such is the lingering threat from COVID-19 which claimed another 397 lives in the 24 hours before the match.But after months of matches in soulless empty stadiums, having a fan chorus once again for the Cockney club anthem “I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles” was a godsend.“We are a tribe,” Dixon said, “the team is a big thing for me.”Coming to football has long been a welcome distraction for many from everyday life, with fans often travelling the length of the country — however limited the prospect of glory.The highest West Ham has finished in the league is third in 1986. The last major title was the 1980 FA Cup.“I go home and away every game up and down the country, it’s just huge,” 31-year-old supporter Ben Harris said. “My life’s back. It’s the one thing I’ve missed all through lockdown. I work hard during the week, my escape is to come here a couple of hours a week, it’s what I do.”But only half of the Premier League's stadiums are allowed to have fans — mainly in London, where Chelsea also had a couple of thousand watching Saturday's game against Leeds. The other 10 teams, including Leeds and Manchester United, are in cities that remain subject to the toughest coronavirus restrictions, leaving supporters shut out for now.But the walk to the West Ham stadium, through a packed indoor shopping mall, left fans perplexed at such restricted numbers in vast outdoor arenas.“I feel very, very safe, absolutely," Dixon said. “Never had one doubt about coming back.”___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Harris, The Associated Press
Texas A&M’s College Football Playoff hopes are alive and well.
Satterfield said Nov. 24 that he wasn't pursuing any other jobs.
As English fans returned to stadiums for the first time since March, Millwall supporters took the opportunity to boo players protesting systemic racism.