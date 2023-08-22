Opposers of Affordable Housing Project Disrupt County Meeting in Millbrae, California

Opposers of an affordable housing project set to be developed in Millbrae, California, disrupted a San Mateo County hearing on Friday, August 18.

Hundreds of Millbrae residents attended the meeting to voice their concerns over a county project that aims to turn a hotel into homes for unhoused people, local news reported.

The planned development would be built with funds from California’s Project Homekey, which awards counties in the state with resources to turn commercial properties into housing, according to the news reports.

This footage by local housing advocate Jordan Grimes shows meeting attendees booing a county official.

A July meeting to discuss the same project was also disrupted, according to news reports. Credit: Jordan Grimes via Storyful