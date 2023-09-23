Ophelia's Storm Surge Causes Flooding in Coastal North Carolina

Strong winds and storm surge were impacting Atlantic Beach in North Carolina on Saturday morning, September 23, after Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall about 10 miles west, near Emerald Isle, at around 6:15 am.

Ophelia was packing estimated maximum wind speeds of 70 mph, the National Hurricane Center said, and thousands of people were left without power.

A flood watch was in effect for Atlantic Beach and other coastal communities in North Carolina through Saturday afternoon. Credit: Weather Chasing via Storyful