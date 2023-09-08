'Operation Safe Roads' learns ADOT plans to re-stripe I-10 near Broadway Curve
Thousands of motorists from all over the Valley travel on Interstate 10 every day. Though many experience a smooth ride, others find the drive frustrating at times due to lane markings. ABC15's Operation Safe Roads team has received lots of emails from people frustrated with lane markings on I-10 near the Broadway Curve. Two emails, in particular, were received in the past month. One viewer said thy noticed ADOT was taking steps to resolve lane marking issues in the Broadway Curve area of I-10.