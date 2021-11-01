Operation retree Baltimore County

The Canadian Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matt Rhule has been preaching for weeks that the Carolina Panthers need to stay committed to running the football and rely on a defense filled with former first- and second-round draft picks to win games. The Panthers (4-4) did just that Sunday, running the ball 47 times for 203 yards and holding the Atlanta Falcons to 213 total yards of offense to snap a four-game losing steak with a 19-13 road win. Carolina is expected to follow that same formula for success Sunday again