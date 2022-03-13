Opera Performers Hold Concert to Call for Closed Skies in Odessa

Opera performers called for a no-fly zone to be implemented in Ukrainian airspace during a concert event in Odessa, Ukraine, on March 12.

Video filmed by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty shows musicians and singers from the Odessa National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet, in front of the iconic building in Odessa, performing the Ukrainian national anthem, part of the opera Nabucco by Giuseppe Verdi, and the hymn Prayer for Ukraine by Ukrainian composer Mykola Lysenko.

Soloist Yulia Tereshchuk was one of the company who spoke: “The team of our opera is appealing today in one united voice: Listen to us and close the sky over Ukraine! Save the people’s lives!” Credit: RFE/RL via Storyful